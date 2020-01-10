पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कानून अध्यादेश:केंद्र सरकार के फैसले के खिलाफ अनाज मंडियां बंद रही, अनाज लेकर पहुंचे किसान बैरंग लौटेे

खाजूवाला13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा लागू किये गए कृषि अध्यादेशों के खिलाफ सोमवार को खाजूवाला खाद्य व्यापार संघ के आह्वान पर अनाज मंडी बंद रही। खाद्य व्यापार संघ खाजूवाला के अध्यक्ष मोहनलाल सिहाग के नेतृत्व में व्यापारियों, किसानों व मजदूरों ने अनाज मंडी का गेट तालाबंदी कर एक दिवसीय सांकेतिक धरना देकर प्रदर्शन किया। बाद में एसडीएम को प्रधानमंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में बताया कि केंद्र सरकार की कथित गलत नीतियों के कारण व्यापारी वर्ग बर्बादी के कगार

पर है। सरकार ने जो नए तीन अध्यादेश जारी किए गए हैं इससे किसान और व्यापारियों को कथित तौर पर भारी नुकसान होगा। क्योंकि केंद्र सरकार जो तीन कानून अध्यादेश लाई है ये किसान विरोधी हैं। इनके लागू होने से किसान उजड़ जाएंगे। किसानों को फसल का मिलने वाला समर्थन मूल्य खत्म हो जाएगा। लाभकारी दाम तो बहुत दूर की बात है छोटे किसान बर्बाद हो जाएंगे।

दूसरी तरफ पूर्व सरपंच पदमाराम चौहान के नेतृत्व में किसानों व व्यापारियों ने प्रदर्शन कर अध्यादेशों को वापस लेने की मांग की हैं, अन्यथा रणनीति बनाकर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी हैं। इस दौरान खाद्य व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष मोहनलाल सिहाग के नेतृत्व में अनाज मंडी के व्यापारी रतन लखोटिया, रघुवीर सिंह, शिवनारायण, राधेश्याम पारीक व किसान पदमाराम चौहान, रामकुमार गोदारा, राकेश सहारण आदि मौजूद रहे।

लूणकरणसर. केंद्र सरकार द्वारा हाल लागू किए गए फार्मर प्रोड्यूसर ट्रेड एंड कॉमर्स अध्यादेश के विरोध को लेकर ऑल इंडिया किसान महापंचायत के समर्थन व राजस्थान खाद्य पदार्थ संघ जयपुर के आह्वान पर सोमवार को लूणकरणसर की अनाज मंडी में कारोबार बंद रहा। मंडी बंद रहने से किसानों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष जुगल किशोर बोथरा ने बताया कि प्रदेश की मंडियों के साथ लूणकरणसर की अनाज मंडी में हड़ताल के साथ

व्यापारियों ने केन्द्र सरकार के नए अध्यादेश का विरोध जताया। बज्जू. कृषि उत्पादों पर नए अध्यादेश पारित होने पर इस नए कानून के विरोध में राजस्थान खाद व्यापार संघ के बंद के आह्वान के समर्थन में सोमवार को बज्जू अनाज मंडी पूर्णतया बंद रही। सोमवार को बज्जू अनाज मंडी में किसी तरह का कोई कामकाज नहीं हुअा। मंडी में अनाज लेकर आए किसानों को बैरंग लौटना पड़ा। बज्जू अनाज मंडी के अध्यक्ष भगीरथ ज्याणी ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित नए

अध्यादेश जिसमे कृषि उत्पादों पर मंडी व्यापारियों के साथ दोगली नीति अपनाई जा रही है जिसके चलते मंडी का अस्तित्व खतरे में है। मंडी में अनाज पहुंचने पर उस पर मंडी टैक्स तथा मंडी से बाहर खरीद पर कोई मंडी टैक्स नहीं जो कि दोगली नीति का पारित अध्यादेश जो कि किसानों व व्यापारियों के साथ अन्याय है। जहां मंडी प्रांगण से बाहर जो भी अनाज खरीदेगा उसका भुगतान करने की प्रक्रिया किसानों को ले डूबेगी। मंडी व्यापारियों ने बताया कि इस दोगली नीति

हटाकर मंडी प्रांगण में भी मंडी टैक्स हटाया जाए जिससे कि मंडी का अस्तित्व बना रहे। श्रीडूंगरगढ़. सोमवार को केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पारित तीन कृषि अध्यादेश के विरोध में किसानों और व्यापारियों ने विरोध जताया है। सोमवार को मंडी पूर्णतया बंद रही। व्यापारियों ने सड़कों पर उतर कर सरकार के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी

की। मंडी व्यापार संघ के अध्यक्ष श्यामसुंदर पारीक ने बताया इस अध्यादेश को रद्द करवाने के लिए व्यापारी पूरी तरह से किसानों के साथ है। कृषि मंडी प्रागंण में व्यापारियों ने धरना दिया और उपखंड अधिकारी के माध्यम से कृषि मंत्री के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। मंडी के व्यापारी ओम प्रकाश बाना, मदनलाल कस्वां, भगवाना राम महिया, सीताराम लुखा, आसुराम नैण, दुर्गादत्त सारस्वत, रामपाल सारस्वत, राजकुमार पुरोहित, नवरत्न प्रजापत, सीताराम ज्याणी आदि ने विरोध की अगुवाई की।

