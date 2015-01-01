पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विजय दिवस:युद्ध वीरों की उम्र बढ़ी पर जज्बा वही; सांचू पोस्ट पर जमकर नाचे, 1971 की जीत का जश्न ताजा कर दिया

खाजूवाला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांचू पोस्ट पर ऐसे जश्न मनाया युद्ध वीरों ने।
  • सांचू चौकी पर बीएसएफ ने युद्ध वीरों के साथ मनाया विजय दिवस

अपने युद्ध वीरों को देख भारत-पाक अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर बीएसएफ की सांचू चौकी मुस्कुरा रही थी। बुधवार को विजय दिवस के अवसर पर माटी को माथे से लगाकर 1971 के जांबाजों ने जयघोष किया तो बॉर्डर पार की धरती भी थर्रा उठी। फौजी रिटायर होते हैं...थकते नहीं..आज फिर ये तस्वीर मेरे सामने थी। इस उम्र में भी जोश-खरोश में कोई कमी नहीं थी।

बैंड की धुन पर नाचना शुरू किया तो हम भी झूम उठे। युद्ध के वृतांत सुनाते उनकी आंखें वो तस्वीरें बयां करने लगीं। दुश्मन की गोलियों का जिक्र किया तो चिंगारी आंखों में नजर आई। इससे पहले दोपहर एक बजे टीले पर खड़े होकर युद्धवीरों ने भारत माता का जयघोष किया। युद्धवीरों के साथ उनका परिवार भी था। संग्रहालय में उन हथियारों को देखा, जिनसे कभी उन्होंने दुश्मनों को मारा था। उप कमांडेंट राकेश कुमार, सहायक कमांडेंट जगदीश चंद्र ने उन्हें हथियारों की जानकारी दी।

मैंने युद्धवीर कमाडेंट एमएस राठौड़, द्वितीय कमान अधिकारी भंवर सिंह, इंस्पेक्टर शिव सिंह राठौड़, इंस्पेक्टर पृथ्वी सिंह, बुद्ध सिंह, पृथ्वीसिंह, अस्टिटेंट कमाडेंट बलवंता राम, गोकुल सिंह, एएसआई आरओ बंशीलाल का सम्मान किया।

सांचू का इतिहास; यहीं से पाक की रनिहाल सीमा चौकी पर हमला कर उसे कब्जे में लिया था

1971 के युद्ध में बीएसएफ की 12 बटालियन और आर्मी की 13 ग्रेनेडियर ने सांचू पाेस्ट से ही पाकिस्तान की रनिहाल सीमा चौकी पर हमला कर उसे कैप्चर कर लिया था। 1965 के भारत-पाक युद्ध से पूर्व बीकानेर जिले की बॉर्डर बेल्ट में सांचू सबसे बड़ा गांव था। आबादी 500 से ज्यादा घरों की थी। आरएसी की चौकियां 25 किलोमीटर पीछे बरसलपुर-रणजीतपुरा गांव में तैनात थी। वहां से जवान ऊंटों पर गश्त करने जीरो लाइन तक जाते थे।

