इस बार जुलूस नहीं निकलेगा:आज ईद-उल-मिलादुन्नबी पर सजी मस्जिदें दरगाह और मोहल्ले, नहीं निकलेगा जुलूस

खाजूवाला
  • कॉपी लिंक

पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद साहब के जन्म दिवस पर खाजूवाला क्षेत्र में निकलने वाला ईद उल मिलादुन्नबी का जुलूस इस बार नहीं निकलेगा। कोरोना महामारी से फैलते संक्रमण को रोकने के साथ बचाव के लिए ईद-उल-मिलादुन्नबी सादगी से मनाया जाएगा।

यह निर्णय खाजूवाला मुस्लिम समाज ने कोरोना महामारी को देखते हुए लिया हैं। शाही इमाम हाफिज शौकत अली अशरफी ने बताया कि बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से निर्णय लिया गया कि इस बार ईद मिलादुन्नबी अर्थात हजरत मोहम्मद साहब की जयंती के मौके पर जुलूस नहीं निकाला जाएगा।

कोरोना संकट के कारण सभी सादगी से पर्व को मनाएंगे। मस्जिदों व घरों में ही सोशल डिस्टेसिंग के साथ मिलाद का आयोजन होगा। शुक्रवार को ईद मिलादुन्नबी पर पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद साहिब की पवित्र जीवनी पर प्रकाश डालकर लोगों को सच्चाई, भलाई के लिए प्रेरित किया जाएगा।

वहीं मुस्लिम धर्मगुरुओं ने भी अपील की हैं कि कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण जुलूस नहीं निकालें। जो जहां पर हैं, वहीं पर अपने घरों से ही पर्व मनाएं। इस दौरान मुल्क में अमन, भाईचारा बने रहने और कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण खत्म होने की दुआ कर सरकारी गाइडलाइन का पालन करें और कोरोना के विरुद्ध जंग में सरकार एवं स्थानीय प्रशासन का सहयोग करें, ताकि कोरोना के विरुद्ध जंग में हम हिंदुस्तानी जीतेंगे और खुदा ने चाहा तो इंशाअल्लाह अगले साल बड़ी धूमधाम से ईद-उल-मिलादुन्नबी एवं दूसरे त्यौहार मनाएंगे।

दूसरी तरफ ईद मिलादुन्नबी को लेकर एडवोकेट रफीक शाह, हनीफ अली नागौरी, डॉ. नीटू पठान, अब्दुल सत्तार सहू, अकरम सहू, इकरार अहमद, कासिम अली आदि ने मदरसा नूरिया रिजविया व ईदगाह खाजूवाला को रंग बिरंगी से रोशनी से सजाया हैं।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़. पैगंबर हजरत मोहम्मद साहब के जन्म दिवस पर कस्बे मे ईद-उल-मिलादुन्नबी सादगी से मनाया जाएगा। मुस्लिम मोहल्ले और घरों को रंग-बिरंगी रोशनी से सजाया गया है। विदित रहे कि हर वर्ष इस मौके पर जुलूस निकाला जाता है लेकिन इस बार कोरोना काल के कारण जुलूस स्थगित कर सभी से अपने-अपने घरों में ही ईद मनाने का आग्रह किया गया है।

