पहल:सीमाओं की रक्षा के साथ बीएसएफ सरहदी गांव के बच्चों को दे रहा है डिजिटल शिक्षा का ज्ञान

खाजूवाला
सेना के जवान खाजूवाला सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के बच्चों को खाली समय में डिजिटल शिक्षा देने का काम कर रहे है
  • 127वीं सीमा सुरक्षा बल सतराणा का गांव अलादीन में शिक्षा व चिकित्सा की स्थिति सुधारने के प्रयास

देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा करने वाले जवान जिनके हाथों में हमेशा बंदूकें होती हैं। लेकिन भारत-पाक सीमा से सटी खाजूवाला क्षेत्र की बीओपियों पर मुस्तैदी के साथ-साथ खाली समय में माउस व कम्प्यूटर के साथ नजदीक बसी गांव-ढाणियों में 127वीं बटालियन सतराणा द्वारा शिक्षा की अलख भी जगाई जा रही हैं। जी हां यह कोई फिल्मी कहानी नहीं बल्कि खाजूवाला बॉर्डर पर बीएसएफ की हकीकत हैं।

जो सीमा प्रहरियों के लिए लोगों के दिलों में सम्मान और अपनापन पैदा करती हैं। इसी अपनेपन में खींचे जवान खाजूवाला सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र के बच्चों में को खाली समय में डिजिटल शिक्षा देने का काम कर रहे है। यह कार्य बीएसएफ डीआईजी बीकानेर क्षेत्रीय मुख्यालय पुष्पेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ के निर्देशानुसार 127वीं सीसुब के कमाडेंट अमिताभ पंवार द्वारा करवाया जा रहा हैं।

इस मौके पर कार्यवाहक कंपनी कमांडर मुंशी खान, इंस्पेक्टर तारा चंद यादव प्रधानाध्यापक कृष्ण कुमार, मांगी लाल सरपंच 34 केवाईडी, रामेश्वर गोदारा सरपंच 40 केवाईडी, नत्थू सिंह स्कूल के विद्यार्थी व स्थानीय ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

कम्प्यूटर शिक्षा के लिए गांव से शहर का रुख नहीं करना पड़े
127वीं बटालियन बीएसएफ सतराणा बटालियन के इस नवाचार से आस-पास की आबादी वाले गांव के छात्र-छात्राएं लाभान्वित होंगे। अब उन विद्यार्थियों को कम्प्यूटर शिक्षा के लिए गांव से कस्बे या शहर का सफर नहीं करना पड़ेगा। बीएसएफ बच्चों को कम्प्यूटर सिखाने का कार्य कर रही हैं। इसी उपरांत बच्चे बोलते हैं कि उन्होंने कभी कम्प्यूटर देखा नहीं और सोचा भी नहीं था कि वह इन विषम परिस्थितियों में सीख पाएंगे।

सीमाओं की रक्षा के साथ भविष्य की रक्षा भी : सीमावर्ती गाँव-ढाणियों में बच्चों को शिक्षा देने वाले सीमा प्रहरियों का मानना हैं कि वे देश की सेवा दोनों ही लहजों में कर रहे है। एक तो देश की सीमाओं की रक्षा कर और दूसरा देश के भविष्य की रखा कर। ऐसे में बीएसएफ के जी ब्रांच के इंस्पेक्टर ताराचंद यादव सहित सीसुब के जवानों का कहना हैं कि उन्हें जो संतुष्टि भाव प्राप्त हो रहा हैं वो उन्हें अपने परिवार व आस-पास जैसा माहौल प्रदान करने वाला हैं।

इसके साथ ही खाली समय के अपने सही उपयोग की संतुष्टि भी हैं। गांव-ढाणियों के बच्चे बीएसएफ बीओपी के नजदीक सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने आते हैं। बच्चों को पढ़ता देख परिजन भी खुश नजर आते हैं। परिजनों के अनुसार बीते खुद के जीवन मे उन्होंने स्कूल नहीं देखा लेकिन बीएसएफ बच्चों को पढ़ाने के साथ डिजिटल शिक्षा का जो काम कर रही हैं, वो काबिले तारीफ हैं।

