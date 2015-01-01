पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या:झझू चौराहे से ग्राम पंचायत तक बननी थी सीसी रोड 3 माह पहले घटिया सामग्री बता रुकवा दिया काम

कोलायतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ग्रेवल रोड से उठती धूल ग्रामीणों को बना रही रोगी, पीडब्ल्यूडी अधिकारी बोल; क्वालिटी से समझौता नहीं करेंगे

झझू चौराहे से ग्राम पंचायत पर बनने वाली सड़क तीन महीने से अधरझूल में है। ठेकेदार के खराब माल का हवाला देते हुए सानिवि ने काम बंद करवा दिया था। तीन महीने बीत जाने के बाद भी काम शुरू नहीं हुआ। जिसके चलते धूल व टूटी सड़क से ग्रामीणों का जीना दूभर हो गया है।

व्यापार मंडल अध्यक्ष गणेशमल पंचारिया ने बताया कि झझू चौराहे से ग्राम पंचायत तक विभाग द्वारा सीसी रोड बनाने का काम शुरू करवाया। जिसके तहत ठेकेदार ने ग्रेवल बिछाकर छोड़ दी। जिससे वाहन चालकों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। वहीं गाड़ियों से उड़ने वाली धूल से ग्रामीण व व्यापारियों का स्वास्थ्य खराब हो रहा है। इसके बावजूद विभाग चेत नहीं रह।

अध्यक्ष ने सड़क नहीं बनने तक वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत टूटी सड़क पर पानी का छिड़काव करवाने की मांग की है। साथ ही जल्द से जल्द सड़क बनाने की मांग की। इसको लेकर सानिवि के एईएन हनुमान दान रतनू ने कहा कि सीसी रोड पर लगने वाले ब्लॉक की गुणवत्ता खराब होने के कारण काम बंद करवा दिया गया था। ठेकेदार को सात दिन में काम शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था के तहत पानी का छिड़काव करवाने के लिए पाबंद किया जाएगा। वहीं इस संबंध में चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. सुनील जैन ने कहा कि मिट्टी के छोटे-छोटे कण शरीर को काफी नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं। फेफड़े भी खराब होते है जिससे अस्थमा की शिकायत बढ़ती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें