कोलायत में डॉ. आंबेडकर की प्रतिमा को नुकसान पहुंचाया, सर्व समाज में आक्रोश

कोलायतएक घंटा पहले
  • आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दिया 48 घंटे का अल्टीमेटम

बुधवार रात को किसी अज्ञात व्यक्ति द्वारा कोलायत में डॉ. बीआर अंबेडकर की प्रतिमा को नुकसान पहुंचाया। गुरुवार को घटना का पता चला तो बड़ी संख्या में लोग एकत्रित हो गए और रोष जताते हुए जल्द से जल्द आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठ गए।

कोलायत सीआई विकास बिश्नोई ने बताया कि बुधवार मध्य रात्रि असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा बाबा साहब की प्रतिमाको नुकसान पहुंचाया।

इस दौरान बाज़ार में विभिन्न स्थानों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज की जांच की गई है। वारदात के बाद सभी समाज के लोग बड़ी संख्या में अंबेडकर सर्किल पर एकत्रित होने लगे। मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए सीओ ओमप्रकाश चौधरी ने गजनेर एसएचओ भजन लाल मय जाब्ता कोलायत लगा दिया।

दोपहर में धरने पर बैठे ग्रामीणों की समझाइश को लेकर एसडीएम प्रदीप चाहर, एडिशनल एसपी सुनील कुमार, राजस्व तहसीलदार हरी सिंह ने जल्द से जल्द आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने का आश्वासन दिया।

साथ ही सुबह व शाम आंबेडकर सर्किल पर गश्त करने का आश्वासन दिया, जिस पर दोनों पक्षों की सहमति बनी। मामले में कोलायत ग्राम पंचायत, सर्व समाज द्वारा अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ थाने में अर्जी दी गई है। पुलिस ने उसके आधार पर मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

बज्जू संवाददाता के अनुसार कोलायत में डॉ. भीमराव अंबेडकर को नुकसान पहुंचाने पर लोगों ने रोष जताया और दोषियों को जल्द गिरफ्तार की मांग करते हुए जिला कलेक्टर व संभागीय आयुक्त को ज्ञापन भेजा है। घटना को लेकर बांगड़सर ग्राम पंचायत की मालाराम गर्ग की ढाणी में दलित जनशक्ति महासभा के तहसील अध्यक्ष करणाराम गर्ग की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई।

बैठक में करणाराम लीलावत, हरचंद राम मेघवाल, देबुराम, गिरधारी मेघवाल, खींयाराम लीलावत, बसंती गर्ग, कालू खान पड़िहार ने घटना पर रोष जताते हुए आरोपियों को शीघ्र गिरफ्तार करने की मांग की।

