पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र:सरकारी दफ्तरों में ही उड़ाई जा रही सरकार के नियमों की धज्जियां,कोलायत पंचायत समिति में अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र लेने के लिए भीड़ एकत्रित हुई

कोलायत13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रभाव को कम करने के लिए राज्य सरकार तमाम कोशिशें कर रही है। अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के पालन करवाने के लिए पुलिस व अधिकारियों पाबंद किया गया है। परंतु जमीनी हकीकत कुछ और ही है। सरकार की छोटी इकाई कहे जाने वाले पंचायत चुनाव के लिए अब पर्चे भरे जाने है। इसके तहत सोमवार को कोलायत पंचायत समिति में अनापत्ति प्रमाण पत्र लेने के लिए भीड़ एकत्रित हुई।

इस दौरान मास्क, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग गायब हो गई। यही हालात राजस्व तहसील के रहे। स्टाम्प लेने के लिए जनप्रतिनिधि के दावेदार एक दूसरे से सटे खड़े रहे। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग तो छोडि़ए मास्क तक नदारद रहे। वर्तमान में कोरोना को लेकर गहलोत सरकार सख्ती के मूड में है। परंतु प्रशासन के दफ्तर में ही सरकार के नियमों की धज्जियां उड़ाई जा रही है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें