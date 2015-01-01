पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों में रोष:17 किसान मूंगफली तुलवाने खरीद केंद्र पहुंचे, 3 किसानों की फसल को माना तुलाई योग्य, 14 को रिजेक्ट किया

लूणकरणसरएक घंटा पहले
  • मूंगफली की गुणवत्ता को लेकर सरकारी खरीद केन्द्र पर हंगामा, एसडीएम और पुलिस पहुंची मौके पर
  • किसानाें ने चेतावनी दी कि अगर तुलाई रोकी तो आंदोलन करेंगे

सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य पर चले रहे खरीद केन्द्र पर मूंगफली की गुणवत्ता में कमी बताकर तुलाई नहीं होने से परेशान किसानों में रोष है तथा किसानों ने मूंगफली की फसल तुलाई नहीं करने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है। किसानों ने शुक्रवार शाम को उपखण्ड अधिकारी भागीरथ साख को समस्या से अवगत करवाकर समाधान की मांग उठाई।

किसानों ने बताया कि लूणकरणसर के सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य पर नैफेड व राजफैड द्वारा 70 प्रतिशत दाने वाली मूंगफली तुलाई की जा रही है लेकिन इस साल इलाके में अकाल के चलते कम बारिश व गर्मी से फसलों का उत्पादन कम होने से मूंगफली में दाना 65 प्रतिशत ही के आस-पास है। ऐसी स्थिति में शुक्रवार को लूणकरणसर के खरीद केन्द्र पर 17 किसान अपनी फसल लाए।

इनमें से मात्र तीन किसानों की मूंगफली मापदण्ड के अनुसार जांच में तुलाई योग्य पाई गई। इसके अलावा 15 किसानों की मूंगफली रिजेक्ट की गई। इससे किसान आक्रोशित हो गए तथा सभी किसानों की उपज तुलवाने को लेकर विरोध जताते हुए खरीद केन्द्र पर कांटा बंद करवा दिया गया।

इसके बाद शुक्रवार शाम को उपखण्ड अधिकारी भागीरथ साख व सीआई ईश्वर प्रसाद जांगिड़ पहुंचे तथा जयपुर नैफेड के सहायक प्रबन्धक भूपसिंह व क्रय-विक्रय सहकारी समिति के दामोदर प्रसाद पारीक व किसानों के साथ वार्ता कर किसानों को समझाने का प्रयास किया गया।

किसान खरीद केन्द्र पर सभी टॉक वाले किसानों की मूंगफली तुलवाने की मांग पर अड़े रहे। उपखंड अधिकारी ने बताया कि शनिवार को राजफैड व नेफेड के अधिकारियों को बुलाया है मूंगफली की जांच करवाएंगे।अगर क्षेत्र की मूंगफली ही कमजोर है तो उच्चाधिकारियों को पत्र लिखकर अवगत करवाया जाएगा।

किसानाें ने किया एसडीएम कार्यालय का घेराव, तहसीलदार के साथ वार्ता विफल
समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगफली खरीद में गुणवत्ता को लेकर तुलाई नहीं करने से नाराज किसानों ने शुक्रवार दोपहर को एसडीएम कार्यालय का घेराव किया। किसानों की नाराजगी को देखते हुए एसडीएम ने कार्यपालक मजिस्ट्रेट अजित गोदारा को मंडी भेजा। मंडी पहुंचकर गोदारा ने किसानों से वार्ता की लेकिन वे किसानों को समझाने में असफल रहे।

इसके बाद उप प्रधान के चुनाव की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद एसडीएम मंडी पहुंचे और किसानों से बात की। एसडीएम ने किसानों को बताया कि शनिवार को राजफैड और नैफेड के अधिकारियों को मौके पर बुलवाकर बात करेंगे।

