मोटरसाइकिल जली पड़ी मिली:मोटरसाइकिल जलाने का आरोप, मामला दर्ज

लूणकरणसर4 घंटे पहले
मोटरसाइकिल जलाकर नष्ट करने व घर जलाने की धमकी देने का मामला पुलिस थाना लूणकरणसर में दर्ज हुआ है।

थानाधिकारी ईश्वर प्रसाद जांगिड़ ने बताया कि लूणकरणसर निवासी सुभाष नाथ ने मामला दर्ज करवाया कि 27 अक्टूबर की रात 8 बजे कस्बे के राजपुरिया फांटा पर मेरा जानकर लूणकरणसर निवासी पूनम नाथ मेरे से काम का कहकर मोटरसाइकिल मांगकर ले गया था और वापिस नहीं आया।

मैंने इंतजार करने के बाद फोन किया लेकिन फोन भी नहीं उठाया तो घर चला गया। अगले दिन सुबह घूमने गया तो सड़क पर भीड़ लगी हुई थी। मैंने देखा तो मेरी ही मोटरसाइकिल जली हुई पड़ी थी।

पूनम से पूछा तो उन्होंने कहा कि अभी तो मोटरसाइकिल जलाई है, ज्यादा बकवास की तो घर भी जला दूंगा। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

