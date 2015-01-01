पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:आधार सीडिंग में लापरवाही बरती तो कार्रवाई होगी

लूणकरणसर43 मिनट पहले
  • डीएसओ ने ली लूणकरणसर के राशन डीलरों की मीटिंग

आधार सीडिंग में लापरवाही बरतने पर जिला रसद अधिकारी द्वितीय भागूराम महला की अध्यक्षता में शनिवार को लूणकरणसर में आधार सीडिंग के संबंध में राशन डीलरों की बैठक ली। बैठक में आसपास के क्षेत्रों के लगभग 20 राशन डीलर उपस्थित थे। डीलरों को संबोधित करते हुए जिला रसद अधिकारी ने उपभोक्ताओं के आधार नंबर को राशन कार्ड से जोड़ने के आधार सीडिंग कार्य में पूरी गंभीरता बरतने और प्राथमिकता के आधार पर जल्द से जल्द पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए।

महला ने शनिवार को लूणकरणसर में उचित मूल्य दुकानों का निरीक्षण किया। उन्होंने ने बताया वर्तमान में ‘वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना’ के अन्तर्गत आधार सीडिंग की अनिवार्यता व महत्ता के मध्यनजर सीडिंग कार्य के लिए सभी स्तरों पर प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि ‘वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना’ के अन्तर्गत बीकानेर जिले में बीकानेर जिले में सभी ब्लॉक में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना एनएफएसए के पात्र उपभोक्ताओं के राशन कार्ड में अंकित सदस्यों के आधार नंबर जोड़ने का कार्य चल रहा है। जिन उपभोक्ताओं को राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना (एनएफएसए) के तहत नियमित रूप से राशन प्राप्त होता है, उन्हें अपने राशन कार्ड में अंकित सभी सदस्यों का आधार नम्बर राशन कार्ड से जुड़वाया जाना आवश्यक है।

