मांग:3 दिन से मूंगफली खरीद बंद, एसडीएम को घेरा

लूणकरणसरएक घंटा पहले
  • उपखंड अधिकारी ने मूंगफली खरीद को लेकर अधिकारियों से मांगी रिपोर्ट

सरकारी समर्थन मूल्य खरीद केन्द्र पर 3 दिन से बंद पड़ी मूंगफली तुलवाई को लेकर शनिवार को एसडीएम भागीरथ साख ने विभागीय अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। गुणवत्ता कमेटी द्वारा जांच कर किसानों की मूंगफली की रिपोर्ट उपखण्ड प्रशासन के माध्यम से जिला कलक्टर व राजफैड तथा नैफेड को भिजवाई गई।

खरीद केन्द्र पर किसानों से वार्ता कर उनको भी राजफैड व नैफेड द्वारा गुणवत्ता मापदंड के मुताबिक निर्धारित ग्रेडिंग की उपज लाने का आग्रह किया। किसानों का कहना है कि इस बार इलाके में अकाल के चलते कम सिंचाई पानी मिलने व गर्मी के कारण औसत उपज कम रही तथा मूंगफली का दाना भी छोटा होने से नैफेड व राजफैड के मापदंड पूरे नहीं हो रहे है।

ऐसी स्थिति में तीन दिन से फसल तुलवाई बंद होने से किसानों में रोष है तथा फसल तुलवाई नहीं होने पर किसानों ने प्रदर्शन करते हुए आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है। इसको लेकर शुक्रवार को विरोध प्रदर्शन किया तथा एसडीएम के निर्देश पर शनिवार को खरीद केन्द्र पर नैफेड के भूपसिंह व राजफैड के विनोद कुमार रोहिला की मौजूदगी में गुणवता कमेटी द्वारा किसानों की उपज के सैम्पल लेकर जांच की गई।

इसमें तकरीबन किसानों की मूंगफली का दाना 65 से 67 प्रतिशत पाया गया। इसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे उपखण्ड अधिकारी भागीरथ साख ने खरीद केन्द्र से संबंधित सभी विभागों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ कृषि उपज मंडी समिति परिसर में बैठक लेकर गुणवता मापदंड को देखते हुए किसानों की फसल तुलवाने के निर्देश दिए तथा अनावश्यक रूप से किसानों को परेशान नहीं करने की हिदायत दी गई। किसानों ने बताया कि इस बार कृषि विभाग की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अकाल के चलते औसत उपज 5-6 क्विंटल है। ऐसी स्थिति में 70 प्रतिशत दाना वाले उपज इलाके में नहीं है। इसको ध्यान में रखते हुए जांच कमेटी ने अपनी रिपोर्ट तैयार कर उच्चाधिकारियों को भिजवाई है।

