पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समस्या:आवारा पशुओं का आतंक, कई लोग हुए शिकार

लूणकरणसर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आवारा पशुओं की वजह से कई बार सड़क दुर्घटनाएं हो चुकी है

लूणकरणसर कस्बे में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 62, सब्जी मंडी, स्टेशन रोड, कालू रोड सहित हर नुक्क्ड़-चौराहे पर आवारा पशुओं का जमावड़ा रहता है। ग्राम पंचायत द्वारा आवारा पशुओं को पकड़ने के ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए जाने से कस्बे में आवारा पशु अब नासूर बनते जा रहे हैं। वहीं आवारा पशुओं की चपेट में आने से कई लोग घायल चुके हैं। आमजन इस समस्या से स्थानीय प्रशासन से काफी नाराज है।

लूणकरणसर कस्बे में नासूर बन रहे आवारा पशुओं पर उपखंड प्रशासन भी सख्त रुख नहीं अपना रहा है। आवारा पशुओं की वजह से कई बार वाहन चालक सड़क दुर्घटना का शिकार हो चुके हैं। आवारा पशुओं के मालिकों के द्वारा पशुओं को बेवजह ही छोड़ दिया जाता है जो सड़कों पर घूमते रहते हैं।

यही नहीं कस्बे में राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग सहित कई मार्गों पर रात-दिन गाय और अन्य आवारा पशु बैठे रहते हैं जिसकी वजह से यातायात बाधित तो होता ही है साथ रात के अंधेरे में अचानक वाहनों के सामने आ जाने से दुर्घटनाएं भी घटित हो जाती है।

आवारा पशुओं की संख्या में इज़ाफा होने से आए दिन सड़कों के बीच उनकी आपसी भिड़ंत के कारण राहगीरों और स्थानीय निवासियों की जान पर बन आती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें