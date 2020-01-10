पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों ने गश्त:4 एमजीडी का मोघा तोड़कर की जा रही पानी की चोरी,किसानों ने गश्त पर आए किसान पर हमला कर दिया

लूणकरणसर13 घंटे पहले
4 एमजीडी के मोघे पर पानी चोरी करने का मामला सामने आया है। मेघाणा माइनर में 14 सितंबर को पानी छोड़ा गया था। 4 एमजीडी के एक किसान ने मोघा तोड़ कर अवैध रूप पानी ले रहा था। गश्त पर आए 7 एमजीडी क्षेत्र के किसान ने मोघे पर तोड़फोड़ देखी तो उन्होंने चोरी कर रहे किसानों को मना किया तो उलटे पानी चुरा रहे किसानों ने गश्त पर आए किसान पर हमला कर दिया।

अगले दिन 7-10 एमजीडी के किसानों ने जेईएन को मौके पर बुलाकर मौका मुआयना करवाया। जिसमें उक्त किसान के खाले व खेत में पानी लगा हुआ पाया तथा मोघा तोड़ कर पानी चोरी करने वाले किसान ने पानी चोरी करना स्वीकार भी किया। जेईएन ने मौका रिपोर्ट बनाकर उच्चाधिकारियों को सौंप दी लेकिन घटना के 7 दिन बाद भी विभाग ने मोघा तोड़कर पानी चोरी करने वाले किसान के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज नहीं करवाया।

इससे गुस्साए किसान अधिशासी अभियंता के पास पहुंचे लेकिन वे कार्यालय में नहीं मिले। किसानों ने उपखंड अधिकारी भागीरथ शाख को ज्ञापन देकर पानी चोरी में सिंचाई विभाग की मिलीभगत का आरोप लगाया है। किसानों ने कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी है।

