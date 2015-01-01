पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:अवैध खनन के 106 प्रकरण दर्ज, 21 में एफआईआर, 110.88 लाख रुपए राजस्व वसूली

बीकानेर3 घंटे पहले
  • जिला कलेक्टर ने खनिज, पुलिस, राजस्व, परिवहन एवं वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को अवैध खनन रोकने के दिए निर्देश

जिले में अवैध खनन और परिवहन के 106 प्रकरण दर्ज किए गए हैं। जिनमें से 21 मामलों में संबंधित पुलिस थानों में एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई गई है। खनन विभाग को 110.88 लाख रुपए का राजस्व मिला है। यह जानकारी मंगलवार को जिला कलेक्टर की अध्यक्षता में हुई समीक्षा बैठक में खनिज अभियंता आरएन मंगल ने दी।

जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता खनिज, पुलिस, राजस्व, परिवहन एवं वन विभाग के अधिकारियों को अवैध खनन रोकने के निर्देश दिए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अवैध खनन को रोकने के लिए गठित कमेटी की बैठक आयोजित कर उपखंड स्तर पर कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित की जाए। खनन के लीजधारी मालिकों को खनन वाले क्षेत्रों पर नोटिस बोर्ड लगाने होंगे।

खनन शर्तों का उल्लंघन करने पर कार्यवाही की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि खनिज अभियंता अवैध परिवहन रोकने और अवैध खनन के विरूद्ध प्रतिदिन की गई कार्रवाई की रिपोर्ट प्रस्तुत करेंगे। बैठक में खनिज अभियंता आर एन मंगल ने बताया कि ग्राम केसरदेसर बोरान में खसरा संख्या 325 में खनिज साधारण मिट्टी का 4900टन का जुर्माना योग्य है।

किलचू देवड़ान के खसरा नं 102 व 115 में वसूली योग्य है। अवैध निर्गमन तथा राॅयल्टी अपवंचन रोकने के लिए नाल और जामसर में चैक पोस्ट स्थापित की गई है। खातेदारी भूमि में 5 प्रकरणों में अवैध खनन पाए जाने पर मौके पर पंचनामा बनाया गया है। बैठक में एडीएम (प्रशासन) एएच गौरी, एएसपी (ग्रामीण), डीटीओ, वन विभाग के अधिकारी और एसडीएम उपस्थित रहे।

