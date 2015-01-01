पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • 109 New Corona Infected In The District, Post Covid Patients Growing In Hospitals, Patients Over Capacity Even In Four Private Hospitals

कोरोना अपडेट:जिले में 109 नए कोरोना संक्रमित, अस्पतालों में बढ़ रहे पोस्ट कोविड मरीज

बीकानेर7 मिनट पहले
टीबी अस्पताल व मेडिसिन विभाग के आईसीयू पोस्ट कोविड रोगियों से भरे हुए हैं

जिले में लगातार बढ़ रहे कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या थमने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। शुक्रवार को बीकानेर में एक सौ नौ नए संक्रमित सामने आने के साथ ही संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा अब तीस हजार के आसपास पहुंच गया है। जिले के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में एक हजार के आसपास एक्टिव केस है, वहीं पोस्ट कोविड रोगियों की संख्या इससे कहीं ज्यादा है।

मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा ने बताया कि गुरुवार को बीकानेर में 1640 लोगों ने अपनी कोरोना जांच करवाई थी, जिसमें एक सौ नौ लोग पॉजीटिव आये। डॉ. मीणा ने यह नहीं बताया कि इसमें शेष नेगेटिव है या नहीं। चिकित्सा विभाग की रिपोर्ट पर विश्वास करें तो यह आंकड़ा चिंता कम करने वाला है। पिछले कई दिनों से बीकानेर में दो सौ से तीन सौ तक नए संक्रमित सामने आ रहे हैं।

पोस्ट कोविड केस अधिक
जितने रोगी कोरोना पॉजीटिव होने के कारण कोविड अस्पताल, व मेटरनिटी अस्पताल में भर्ती है, उससे कहीं अधिक लोग पोस्ट कोविड का इलाज ले रहे हैं। कोरोना नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद इन रोगियों को कोविड अस्पताल में से छुट्टी दे दी जाती है लेकिन निमोनिया सहित कई अन्य बीमारियों के चलते उन्हें टीबी व श्वसन विभाग के पास जाना पड़ता है। ऐसे में टीबी अस्पताल व मेडिसिन विभाग के आईसीयू पोस्ट कोविड रोगियों से भरे हुए हैं। हाल ही में पीबीएम अस्पताल ने पोस्ट कोविड सेंटर पर भी शुरू कर दिया है।

