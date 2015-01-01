पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव:श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में 13, लूणकरणसर में 10, नोखा और पांचू में 1-1 नामांकन दाखिल

बीकानेर ग्रामीणएक घंटा पहले
  • जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए सात प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए

तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को बीकानेर जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव के लिए सात प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए हैं। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी नमित मेहता ने बताया कि नाम निर्देशन पत्र जमा करवाने के तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को जिला परिषद सदस्य के लिए सात प्रत्याशियों ने नामांकन पत्र दािखल किए है। जबकि श्रीडूंगरगढ़में 13, लूणकरणसर में आठ, नोखा व पांचू मे एक-एक प्रत्याशियों ने पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किए है। शेष पंचायत समितियों से किसी भी प्रत्याशी ने नामांकन पत्र दाखिल नहीं किए हैं।

श्रीडूंगरगढ़. पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए शुक्रवार को क्षेत्र में नामांकन पत्र भरने की शुरूआत हुई। शुक्रवार को क्षेत्र के 21 में से 9 वार्डों में 13 नामांकन पत्र भरे गए। कांग्रेस की और से वार्ड 12 में सुरती देवी ने, वार्ड 21 में लखासर के नाथूराम ने, वार्ड 13 में बिग्गा से अनिता देवी ने, वार्ड 10 में रीड़ी से रश्मि जाखड़ ने, वार्ड 20 में लोडेरा की ओमीदेवी व कौशल्या देवी ने, वार्ड 8 में धनेरू से गीतादेवी ने अपना नामांकन दाखिल करवाया है।

वहीं दूसरी और सीपीएम की ओर से वार्ड 12 में लिखमादेसर की ममतादेवी ने, वार्ड 16 में ठुकरियासर की सरिता देवी एवं चुन्नीदेवी ने, वार्ड 21 में गजपुरा निवासी ओमप्रकाश ने, वार्ड 20 में पूनरासर की मघीदेवी ने नामांकन किया है। भाजपा में अभी तक एक ही पर्चा भरा गया है वार्ड 4 में टेऊ सूडसर से मंजू देवी का है। पर्चे दाखिल होने के साथ ही चुनावी सरगर्मियां बढ़ गई है।

लूणकरणसर. पंचायत समिति चुनावों को लेकर चल रहे नाम निर्देशन के तीसरे दिन दस लोगों ने विभिन्न वार्डों से पर्चे भरे।निर्वाचन अधिकारी भागीरथ शाख ने बताया कि पर्चा भरने के तीसरे दिन पंचायत समिति के वार्ड एक से अर्जुनराम ने कांग्रेस,तीन से भंवरलाल ने कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय, वार्ड 7 से चन्द्र मोहन भाजपा,वार्ड 11 से भंवरी भाजपा, वार्ड 11 से भंवरी पत्नी हीराराम भाजपा,वार्ड 14 से सोहनराम कांग्रेस, वार्ड 14 से लेखराम कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय, वार्ड 11 से सुन्दर गर भाजपा से पर्चे भरे हैं।
नोखा. पंचायत समिति चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार को वार्ड 8 से संतोष ने महिला उम्मीदवार के रूप में भाजपा से अपना नामांकन पत्र दाखिल किया है। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी जीतू सिंह मीणा ने बताया कि नोखा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र से चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक प्रत्याशी 9 नवंबर तक अपना नामांकन दाखिल करवा सकेंगे। पंचायत चुनाव को देखते हुए नोखा तहसील परिसर में पंचायत चुनाव और जिला परिषद चुनाव में संभावित उम्मीदवार अपने-अपने नामांकन पत्र तैयार करवाने के लिए वकीलों और अन्य लोगों से अपने आवेदन साथ आए प्रस्तावों के साथ तैयार करवा रहे हैं।

