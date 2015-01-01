पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नकली नोटों के गिरोह पर कार्रवाई:1.35 लाख के नकली नाेट बरामद 2 सगे भाइयाें सहित 3 गिरफ्तार, बाजार में नोट चलाने की फिराक में थे आरोपी

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
बीएसएफ व पुलिस ने 17 एमडी मोड़ पर संयुक्त नाकाबंदी की
  • कार की तलाशी में 2 हजार के 9 नोट और पांच सौ के 234 नकली नोट मिले

बीएसएफ ने पुलिस के साथ मिलकर मंगलवार को बाॅर्डर एरिया में नकली नोट की खेप लेकर जा रहे सगे भाइयों समेत तीन लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपियों के कब्जे से 1.35 लाख रुपए के नकली नोट बरामद किए। कार जब्त कर ली। आरोपी त्योहार पर ये नकली नोट खपाने की तैयारी में थे।

बीएसएफ के उप महानिरीक्षक पुष्पेन्द्रसिंह राठौर व थाना प्रभारी धर्मपाल सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि बीएसएफ की जी ब्रांच को कस्बे में नकली नोटों की खेप आने की सूचना मिली। इस पर बीएसएफ व पुलिस ने 17 एमडी मोड़ पर संयुक्त नाकाबंदी की।

उस तरफ आती एक कार रुकवाई। कार की तलाशी में 2 हजार के 9 नोट और पांच सौ के 234 नकली नोट मिले। नकली नोट के साथ सतपाल सिंह (25) निवासी दो पीएसडी रावला तथा रणजीत सिंह उर्फ राजू (34) व उसके भाई प्रगट सिंह उर्फ प्रिंस (26) निवासीगण 5 डीडी घड़साना को गिरफ्तार उनके खिलाफ जाली नोट रखने के आराेप में केस दर्ज किया है।

कार तथा नकली नोट जब्त कर लिए। कार्रवाई में बीएसएफ के कंपनी कमांडर केजैन, हेड कांस्टेबल राजेश कुमार, मुकेश कुमार मीणा आदि शामिल थे। प्रारंभिक छानबीन में पता चला है कि आराेपी दीपावली की खरीदारी के बहाने नकली नाेट खपाने की फिराक में थे। अभी यह पता लगाया जाना है कि आराेपी नकली नाेट कहां से लाए थे और अब तक कितने नकली नाेट मार्केट में चला दिए।

