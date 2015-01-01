पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेविड का प्रकाेप:बीकानेर में 143 नए कोरोना संक्रमित, दाे और माैतें, डाॅ.बीएल खजाेटिया काे चार्ज

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
डॉ. बीएल खजोटिया
  • मेडिकल काॅलेज प्राचार्य डा.राठाैड़ ने हर दिन माॅनीटरिंग का जिम्मा खुद उठाया, एनाटाेमी प्राेफेसर माेहनसिंह काे सहयाेगी बनाया

जिले में काेविड का प्रकाेप थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। साेमवार सुबह बीते 24 घंटाें में दाे और काेविड राेगियाें की माैत हाे गई। नए पाॅजिटिव हाेने वाले राेगियाें का आंकड़ा भी काफी ऊपर रहा लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 143 नए पाॅजिटिव बताए हैं। काेविड प्रकाेप के बीच ही हाल ही नेगेटिव रिपाेर्ट आने के बाद काम पर लाैटे पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल सुपरिेंटेंडेंट डा.माेहम्मद सलीम एक बार फिर अस्वस्थ महसूस करने लगे हैं।

वे सात दिन के अवकाश पर गए हैं। उनकी जगह अस्थिराेग विभाग के सीनियर प्राेफेसर डा.बी.एल.खजाेटिया काे सुपरिंटेंडेंट का चार्ज दिया गया है। मेडिकल काॅलेज प्राचार्य डा.एस.एस.राठाैड़ ने खुद नियमित माॅनीटरिंग की कमान थामी है। इतना ही नहीं कार्यवाहक सुपरिंटेंडेंट डा.खजाेटिया के सहयाेग के एनाटमी के सीनियर प्राेफेसर डा.माेहनसिंह काे कार्डिनेटर नियुक्त किया है।

दूसरी ओर जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता ने दीपावली का सीजन और काेविड प्रकाेप दाेनाें के मद्देनजर काेविड गाइड लाइन की पालना देखने के लिए देर शाम सिटी राउंड लिया। सीएमएचओ डा.बी.एल.मीणा के मुताबिक साेमवार काे बीकानेर में 143 नए पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हुए।

