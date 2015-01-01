पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

काेविड राेगी घट रहे माैतें नहीं:2 और माैताें के साथ 11 दिन में 17 राेगियाें की जान गई, नवंबर से अब तक 116 राेगी दम ताेड़ चुके

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सरकारी आंकड़ाें में 277 माैतें दर्ज, पीबीएम की रिपाेर्ट बताती है अब तक 411 काेविड राेगी दम ताेड़ चुके
  • राहत; अब पाॅजिटिव राेगी कम रिपाेर्ट हाे रहे, 11 दिन में कुल 324 राेगी रिपाेर्ट हाेने का सरकारी दावा

काेविड पाॅजिटिव राेगियाें का लगातार घटता आंकड़ा जहां राहत दे रहा है वहीं हैरान करने वाली बात यह है कि इन घटते आंकड़ाें के बावजूद काेविड से हाेने वाली माैताें में अभी काेई कमी नहीं आई है। शुक्रवार सुबह बीते 24 घंटाें में भी दाे काेविड राेगियाें ने दम ताेड़ दिया। इसके साथ ही दिसंबर के 11 दिनाें में 17 पाॅजिटिव राेगियाें की माैत हाे चुकी है।

हालांकि बीमारी का प्रकाेप नवंबर के उत्तरार्ध से कम हाेता माना जा रहा है लेकिन माैताें का आंकड़ा देखें ताे एक नवंबर से 11 दिसंबर तक पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती काेविड राेगियाें में से 116 की जान जा चुकी है। रिपाेर्ट बताती है कि इस हाॅस्पिटल में अब तक 411 काेविड राेगियाें की माैत हाे चुकी है लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़े समूचे बीकानेर जिले में अब तक 277 माैताें की पुष्टि करते हैं। प्रदेश स्तर से जारी जिलावार आंकड़ाें में अब तक 164 काेविड माैतें हाेना ही माना गया है।

आंकड़ाें की इस फेरबदल के ज्यादा चिंता इस बात की है कि भले ही अब राेगी कम रिपाेर्ट हाे रहे हैं लेकिन जिनकी एकबारगी हालत बिगड़ जाती है उनकी जान बचना बड़ा मुश्किल हाे रहा है। इन रिपाेर्ट्स में पाेस्ट काेविड या सस्पेक्टेड काेविड राेगियाें की हाे रही माैतें शामिल नहीं है। जाहिर है कि उपचार के लिहाज से कहीं न कहीं स्थितियां नियंत्रण से बाहर हाे रही है। कई मरीज ऐसे हैं जाे एक महीने से ज्यादा समय से भर्ती हैं। इतनी लंबी अवधि तक भर्ती रहने की बाद भी कई मरीजाें की जान नहीं बच रही है।

इधर 200 बैड वाले काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में मात्र दाे राेगी भर्ती, साेमवार से एसएसबी काेविड हाॅस्पिटल बंद

शुक्रवार काे 18 नए राेगी रिपाेर्ट हुए जबकि 1135 सैंपल जांच हाेने का दावा किया गया है। लगभग ऐसी ही स्थिति बीते पखवाड़ेभर से सामने आ रही है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग का दावा है कि दिसंबर के 11 दिनाें में 324 पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हुए हैं। इसका सीधा असर हाॅस्पिटल में भर्ती राेगियाें की संख्या पर दिख रहा है। एसएसबी काेविड हाॅस्पिटल की क्षमता 230 है और वहां अभी कुल 18 ही राेगी भर्ती है।

लगभग 200 की क्षमता वाले एमसीएच काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में दाे ही राेगी भर्ती हैं। ऐसे में शुक्रवार काे मेडिकल काॅलेज प्राचार्य डा.एस.एस.राठाैड़ और पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल सुपरिंटेंडेंट डा.परमेन्द्र सिराेही ने एमसीएच विंग का मुआयना किया। यहां आईसीयू लगभग तैयार है। स्थितियां सभी ठीक रही ताे साेमवार से सभी काेविड राेगी एमसीएच विंग में ही भर्ती हाेंगे। एसएसबी काेविड हाॅस्पिटल काे काेविड-फ्री कर दिया जाएगा।

मतलब यह कि राेगी भले ही कम हुए लेकिन सतर्क रहें.. माना कि राेगी कम रिपाेर्ट हाे रहे हैं लेकिन जाे हाॅस्पिटल पहुंच रहे हैं वे सभी गंभीर स्थिति वाले हैं। मतलब यह कि लाेग बीमारी काे अभी हलके में ले रहे हैं और एकबारगी स्थिति बिगड़ने के बाद जान बचना मुश्किल हाे रहा है। ऐसे में अब भी सतर्क रहना जरूरी है। मास्क और दूरी का मूलमंत्र छाेड़ते ही काेविड का प्रकाेप फिर से गहरा सकता है।

^यह ठीक है कि हर दिन एक-दाे राेगियाें की माैत हाे रही है लेकिन ये सभी गंभीर अवस्था वाले आईसीयू में भर्ती राेगी हैं जिनमें से अधिकांश सीटी स्काेर 20 से अधिक हाेने के बाद हाॅस्पिअल पहुंचे। बिगड़ी स्थिति में इलाज हाे पाना काफी मुश्किल हाे जाता है। दूसरी ओर राेगी अब बहुत कम हाे गए हैं। ऐसे में एसएसबी की बजाय सिर्फ एमसीएच विंग काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में ही राेगी भर्ती करने की याेजना बनाई है। साेमवार से इसे लागू करने की याेजना है।
डा.परमेन्द्र सिराेही, सुपरिंटेंडेंट पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें