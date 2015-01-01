पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना वैक्सीन:19 हजार स्वास्थ्य कर्मियाें व 1 हजार प्राइवेट लैब कर्मियाें काे सबसे पहले लगेगा वैक्सीन

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना वैक्सीन की ट्रेनिंग आज से शुरू होगी
  • 18 नए कोरोना पाॅजिटिव 35 ठीक हुए, 16 ही भर्ती

काेविड वैक्सीन के लिए सरकार और प्रशासन के स्तर पर तैयारियां तेज हाे गई हैं। बुधवार काे इस संबंध में हुई वीसी में सभी व्यवस्थाएं दुरुस्त रखने और अब तक किए गए इंतजामाें पर बात हुई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने पहले दाैर में 19 हजार फ्रंट लाइनर यानी स्वास्थ्यकर्मियाें-चिकित्सकाें काे टीके लगाने का निर्णय लिया था। अब इसमें प्राइवेट लैबकर्मियाें काे शामिल करने का भी निर्णय हुआ है। ऐसे में लगभग एक हजार लैबकर्मियाें काे शामिल करने से पहले चरण में टीके लगवाने वालाें की संख्या बढ़कर लगभग 20 हजार हाे सकती है।

वैक्सीनेशन के लिए ट्रेनिंग की प्रक्रिया भी गुरुवार से शुरू हाेने जा रही है। ऑनलाइन हाेने वाली इस ट्रेनिंग में मास्टर ट्रेनर काे वैक्सीन की जानकारी दी जाएगी। इसके बाद ये मास्टर ट्रेनर जिलेभर के वैक्सीनेटर्स काे सिखाएंगे। इसके साथ ही अब मेडिकल काॅलेज, पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल, स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जिला मुख्यालय सहित प्रत्येक ब्लाॅक के लिए अलग-अलग काेविड वैक्सीन नाेडल प्रभारी भी तय हाेंगे।

केन्द्र सरकार ने कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर विस्तृत दिशा-निर्देश जारी किए हैं। इसके अनुसार वैक्सीन के भंडारण वाली जगहों पर पुलिस तैनात रहेगी। विद्युत निगम को कहा गया है कि भंडारण वाली जगह बिजली कटौती न हो। साथ ही बिजली सप्लाई के वैकल्पिक इंतजाम करने के निर्देश भी जारी किए गए हैं।

दूसरी ओर बुधवार काे बीकानेर में 18 नए कोरोना पाॅजिटिव मरीज मिले। सीएमएचओ के अनुसार 35 मरीज ठीक हाे गए। इन सबके बीच अब एसएसबी काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में 10 एवं एमसीएच विंग में छह यानी कुल 16 पाॅजिटिव राेगी भर्ती हैं।
सीएमएचओ ऑफिस में स्टोर होगी 6 लाख डोज

  • 16 लाख डाेज: 6 लाख सीएमएचओ, 6 लाख वेटेरनरी काॅलेज, 2 लाख गाेगागेट पशु चिकित्सालय और 2 लाख वैक्सीन डाेज पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल के सामने वैक्सीन स्टाेर में रखने के इंतजाम।
  • 67 हजार काेल्डचेन पाॅइंट: 10 हजार डाेज हर काेल्ड चेन प्वाइंट पर।
  • 545 वैक्सीनेटर, 1155 सेशन साइट।
