बीकानेर कोविड अपडेट:बीकानेर में कोरोना के 198 रोगी, जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने तोड़ा दम, मंगलवार को 120 कोरोना मुक्त

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • अब तक तेरह हजार 200 हुए पॉजीटिव से नेगेटिव, बीकानेर में अब 1058 एक्टिव केस

बीकानेर में कोरोना पीडि़तों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोतरी हो रही है। मंगलवार को एक बार फिर करीब दो सौ संक्रमित सामने आए। वहीं बीकानेर के जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (माध्यमिक) उमाशंकर किराडू की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। किराडू पिछले कुछ दिनों से जयपुर के अस्पताल में भर्ती थे। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा की ओर से जारी सूची में 198 कोरोना पॉजीटिव बताए गए हैं। कल भी डॉ. मीणा ने दो सौ दो पॉजीटिव बताए थे जबकि असल में सोमवार को 320 कोरोना संक्रमित आए थे।

जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी की कोरोना से मौत
बीकानेर में कोरोना के कारण लगातार हो रही मौतों के बीच मंगलवार को जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी (माध्यमिक) उमाशंकर किराडू का निधन हो गया। इसके बाद से बीकानेर के शिक्षा जगत में शोक की लहर छा गई। वो पिछले कुछ दिनों से अस्वस्थ थे। बीकानेर में इलाज लेने के बाद उन्हें जयपुर रैफर किया गया।

120 हुए कोरोना मुक्त
बीकानेर में मंगलवार को एक सौ बीस कोरोना संक्र्रमितों को कोरोना मुक्त घोषित कर दिया गया। इनमें अधिकांश होम आइसोलेट थे। बीकानेर से अब तक तेरह हजार दो सौ लोग कोरोना मुक्त हो चुके हैं। वहीं अब एक हजार 58 एक्टिव केस रह गए हैं।

