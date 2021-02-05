पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राम मंदिर:बीकानेर में 23 करोड़ रुपए एकत्र हुए, सबसे आगे नोखा का कुलरिया परिवार रहा, फिलहाल बंद हुआ संग्रहण

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नोखा के उद्यमी नरसी कुलरिया ने सवा दो करोड़ रुपए पिछले दिनों एक कार्यक्रम में राम मंदिर के लिए दिए। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
नोखा के उद्यमी नरसी कुलरिया ने सवा दो करोड़ रुपए पिछले दिनों एक कार्यक्रम में राम मंदिर के लिए दिए। (फाइल फोटो)

अयोध्या में प्रस्तावित राम मंदिर के लिए बीकानेर से 23 करोड़ रुपए का संग्रहण हुआ है। यह राशि पिछले एक महीने के प्रयासों से राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ की ओर से एकत्र की गई है। संघ ने मंगलवार को श्रीराम जन्मभूमि निधि समर्पण कार्यक्रम के समापन की घोषणा कर दी। अब कोई भी व्यक्ति कहीं भी धन संग्रहण करता है तो इसकी सूचना आरएसएस को दी जा सकती है।

इस कार्यक्रम से जुड़े देवारामस कक्कड़ ने बताया कि बीकानेर में शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 23 करोड़ रुपए का संग्रह हुआ है, जो संघ की उम्मीदों के अनुरूप है। इस काम में निस्वार्थ भाव से संघ कार्यकर्ताओं ने घर घर जाकर काम किया।

पिता ने दिए एक लाख तो बेटी ने गुल्लक फोड़ा

राम मंदिर के लिए पिछले दिनों सुनील कुमार पंचारिया ने एक लाख एक हजार 111 रुपए भेंट किए थे। इससे प्रेरित होकर उनकी बेटी नियति ने भी अपना गुल्लक फोड़कर 1251 रुपए मंदिर के लिए दिए। ऐसे कई उदाहरण सामने आए जब बच्चों ने अपने गुल्लक से राशि मंदिर के लिए दी।

इन्होंने दिए करोड़ों रुपए

बीकानेर में सबसे बड़ी राशि नोखा के व्यवसायी नरसी कुलरिया ने दिया। कुलरिया परिवार ने पिछले दिनों बीकानेर में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में सवा दो करोड़ रुपए की राशि राम मंदिर के लिए भेंट की। इसके अलावा श्रीडूंगरगढ़ के दम्माणी परिवार ने सवा करोड़ रुपए दिए। इस तरह साढ़े तीन करोड़ रुपए तो महज दो परिवारों ने ही दिए हैं। इसके अलावा शेष करीब बीस करोड़ रुपए बीकानेर में जगह-जगह से एकत्र किए गए।

तीन सौ टोलियों का काम

बीकानेर में सातों नगरों में 74 से अधिक बस्तियों में तीन सौ से अधिक टोलियों ने हर घर तक पहुंचकर राशि एकत्र की। इसके बाद भी अनेक क्षेत्रों में लोग इन टोलियों का इंतजार करते रहे। अब जो लोग धन राशि देना चाहते हैं, उसके लिए संघ की ओर से फिर कार्यक्रम घोषित हो सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें