सम्मान समारोह:गणेशम् रिसोर्ट में कांग्रेस के 242 सरपंचों का सम्मान, सरपंच ग्रामीणों के विश्वास पर खरे उतरे: रामेश्वर डूडी

बीकानेर ग्रामीण2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता और सरंपचों को संबोधित करते रामेश्वर डूडी।

ग्राम पंचायत ग्रामीण विकास की धुरी होती है। सब सरपंचों को ग्रामीणों ने गांव के सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए चुना है। आप सबका फर्ज बनता की ग्रामवासियों के विश्वास पर खरे उतरे। आगे आने वाले पंचायत समिति और जिला परिषद के चुनाव में कांग्रेस को मजबूत करे। यह बात मंगलवार को बीकानेर गणेशम् रिसोर्ट में सरपंच सम्मान समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामेश्वर लाल डूडी ने कही।

उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भंवर सिंह भाटी ने कहा कि पंचायती राज की सबसे छोटी इकाई ग्राम पंचायत जहां से सरपंच चुनकर आए हो वहां आपसी भाईचारा बनाए रखना। सम्मान समारोह में करीब 242 सरपंचों को साफा-शॉल और मोमेंटो भेंट कर स्वागत किया गया।

इस मौके पर नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामेश्वर डूडी को साफा खाजूवाला कृषि मंडी के पूर्व चेयरमैन इस्माइल खां, मंत्री भंवर सिंह भाटी को नोखा के पूर्व प्रधान मोडाराम मेघवाल, निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख सुशीला सींवर को फूलासर सरपंच रामप्यारी बिश्नोई और देहात कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष महेंद्र गहलोत को पांचू के पूर्व प्रधान भंवर लाल गोरछिया ने स्वागत किया।

