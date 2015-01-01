पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग:बजट के अभाव में लैपटॉप पर ब्रेक, 27,900 प्रतिभाशाली स्टूडेंट्स को इस बार भी नहीं मिले

बीकानेर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो शिक्षा सत्रों से पेंडिंग है लैपटॉप वितरण, बजट के अभाव में नहीं हो रही खरीद
  • वर्ष 2018 में 27,900 स्टूडेंट्स को लैपटॉप दिए गए थे

(दिलीपसिंह पंवार). कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते एक ओर जहां शिक्षा सत्र बुरी तरह से गड़बड़ा गया है वहीं स्टूडेंट्स को सरकार की कल्याणकारी योजनाओं का लाभ भी नहीं मिल रहा है।
कोरोना के चलते स्कूल बंद हैं। पिछले 8 माह से बच्चों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चल रही है। ऐसे में इस बार भी स्कूली बच्चों को लैपटॉप नहीं मिले हैं। जबकि ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में यदि समय पर बच्चों को लैपटॉप मिलते तो सहायक सिद्ध होते।

लेकिन बजट के अभाव में इस बार 8वीं सहित 10वीं व 12वीं के प्रतिभाशाली बच्चों को लैपटॉप से वंचित रहना पड़ रहा है। इन बच्चों के अभिभावक शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों से लैपटॉप के लिए पूछताछ कर रहे हैं। लेकिन उन्हें कोई संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिल रहा है।

उधर, शिक्षक नेताओं का कहना है कि वर्तमान हालात में कोरोना संक्रमण ने सभी क्षेत्रों को प्रभावित किया है। जिसमें शिक्षा भी अछूता नहीं है। बच्चों की पढ़ाई स्कूल बंद होने से प्रभावित हो रही है। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई में लैपटॉप सहायक सिद्ध होंगे। लिहाजा सरकार को प्रतिभाशाली स्टूडेंट्स को लैपटॉप का वितरण करना चाहिए।
एक लैपटॉप की लागत करीब 17 हजार, 2018 में 48 करोड़ का बजट मिला

बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में मेधावी स्टूडेंट्स को लैपटॉप वितरण के लिए राज्य सरकार ने वर्ष 2018 में 48 करोड़ का बजट जारी किया। जिसके मुताबिक एक लैपटॉप पर करीब 17 हजार का खर्च आया। बजट के अभाव में पिछले दो शिक्षा सत्रों से लैपटॉप की खरीद शिक्षा विभाग नहीं कर रहा है। जिस कारण से 55,800 स्टूडेंट्स लैपटॉप से वंचित रह गए हैं।

क्या है योजना : सरकारी स्कूलों के समस्‍त वर्गो के मेधावी स्टूडेंट्स जिन्‍होंने 8वीं, 10वीं व 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में 75 प्रतिशत या इससे अधिक अंक अर्जित किए हैं। उन्हें वरीयता के आधार पर लैपटॉप का वितरण किया जाता है। वर्ष 2018 में 27,900 स्टूडेंट्स को लैपटॉप दिए गए थे। वर्ष 2019 और वर्ष 2020 की बोर्ड परीक्षा में उत्तीर्ण प्रतिभाशाली स्टूडेंट्स को लैपटॉप नहीं मिले हैं।
एक्सपर्ट व्यू

^कोरोना काल में ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई हो रही है। शिक्षा विभाग घर से सीखने के लिए शिक्षण सामग्री मुहैया करवा रहा है। शिक्षण में लैपटॉप की उपयोगिता बढ़ गई है। सरकार द्वारा लैपटॉप वितरण पर पुनर्विचार करने की आवश्यकता है।
महेंद्र पांडे, महामंत्री, राजस्थान प्राथमिक माध्यमिक शिक्षक संघ
^कोरोना काल में बच्चों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई चल रही है। ऐसे में प्रतिभाशाली बच्चों को लैपटॉप से वंचित करना उचित नहीं है। सरकार को इस संबंध में विचार करना चाहिए।
संजय पुरोहित, जिला अध्यक्ष, शिक्षक संघ शेखावत

