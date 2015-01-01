पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:शहर की 3 प्रमुख सड़कें सिक्स लेन हाेंगी, 42 कराेड़ खर्च होंगे

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कलेक्टर मेहता ने मीटिंग में प्रस्ताव मंजूर किए, वाॅल टु वाॅल डिवाइडर, लाइट, नाला कवरिंग भी बजट में शामिल

काेराेनाकाल में लंबे समय से अटके बीकानेर के विकास काम एक बार फिर शुरू हाेने जा रहे हैं। जिला प्रशासन ने लगभग 42 कराेड़ की लागत से शहर के तीन प्रमुख मार्गाें काे सिक्स लेन करने के साथ ही यहां वाॅल-टु-वाॅल ब्लाॅक, डिवाइडर, लाइट, नाला कवरिंग आदि काम करवाने का निर्णय लिया है। जिला कलेक्टर एवं यूआईटी अध्यक्ष नमित मेहता ने न्यास सचिव मेघराजसिंह मीना, अधीशासी अभियंता भंवरू खां आदि के साथ मीटिंग कर प्रस्तावाें काे मंजूरी दी।

यूआईटी के जरिये जिन तीन सड़काें काे छह लेन किया जाएगा उनमें सर्किट हाउस से वैष्णाे धाम तक जयपुर राेड, गाेगागेट सर्किल से पुरानी भीनासर चुंगी चाैकी तक जाेधपुर राेड और आरओबी से पूगल फांटे तक जैसलमेर राेड शामिल हैं।

यहां काम शुरू करने से पहले राेड के किनारे बने कब्जे, अस्थायी ईंट-पट्टी पेड़े आदि हटाने का काम भी शुरू करेंगे। ये तीनाें प्रमुख मार्ग शहर से गुजरने वाले हाइवे हाेने के साथ ही यहां लगातार ट्रैफिक दबाव भी बढ़ रहा है। सड़क के दाेनाें ओर खाली जगह पर अस्थायी कब्जे भी हाे रहे हैं। कई बार यहां वाॅल टू वाॅल राेड बनाने की मांग उठी, प्रस्ताव भी बने। बीकानेर पश्चिम के विधायक एवं कैबिनेट मंत्री डाॅ.बीडी कल्ला ने हाल ही इन तीनाें सड़काें काे वाॅल टु वाॅल सिक्स लेन करने का निर्देश भी जिला प्रशासन काे दिया था।

इन तीन सड़कों पर जल्द ही काम शुरू करेगी यूआईटी

  • जयपुर राेड : 18.50 कराेड़ रुपए की लागत से सर्किट हाउस से वैष्णाे धाम मंदिर तक छह लेन सड़क। डिवाइडर, मिसिंग लाइट, राेड एक्सेसरीज आदि।
  • जाेधपुर राेड : 13.45 कराेड़ की लागत से गाेगागेट सर्किल से पुरानी भीनासर चुंगी तक। वाॅल टु वाॅल सड़क के साथ ही डिवाइडर, ब्लाॅक, राेड एक्सेसरीज।
  • पूगल राेड : 10.35 कराेड़ की लागत, आरओबी से पूगल फांटे तक। कब्जे हटेंगे, वाॅल टु वाॅल दीवार बनेगी, नाला कवर, नाला निर्माण आदि हाेंगे।

^शहर के तीन मार्गाें काे वाॅल टु वाॅल सिक्सलेन करने के साथ ही इनके साैंदर्यीकरण का निर्णय लेकर मंजूरी के लिए प्रस्ताव सरकार काे भेजे हैं। जल्दी ही निर्माण प्रक्रिया शुरू हाेगी।
-नमित मेहता, अध्यक्ष यूआईटी एवं जिला कलेक्टर

