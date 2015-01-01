पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संविदा सीएचओ भर्ती परीक्षा आज:बीकानेर में 14 केन्द्रों पर 3048 अभ्यर्थी देंगे परीक्षा, 7810 पदाें के लिए भर्ती परीक्षा

बीकानेर6 घंटे पहले
निदेशक आरसीएच डाॅ. लक्ष्मण सिंह ओला के साथ टीम ने 6 परीक्षा केन्द्राें पर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया

7810 पदाें के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी (सीएचओ) भर्ती परीक्षा मंगलवार काे अन्य संभाग मुख्यालयाें सहित बीकानेर में भी हाेगी। बीकानेर में डूंगर काॅलेज, फाेर्ट स्कूल, सादुल स्कूल, लेडी एलगिन व महारानी स्कूल सहित 14 परीक्षा केन्द्राें पर दाेपहर 1 से 2.30 बजे तक 3048 विद्यार्थी परीक्षा देंगे।

तैयारियाें का जायजा लेने व निरीक्षण करने राज्य पर्यवेक्षकों की टीम साेमवार काे बीकानेर पहुंची। निदेशक आरसीएच डाॅ. लक्ष्मण सिंह ओला के साथ टीम ने 6 परीक्षा केन्द्राें पर व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। पुलिस-प्रशासन द्वारा विभिन्न फ्लाइंग स्क्वाड बनाई गई है जाे परीक्षा से पूर्व व दाैरान विभिन्न परीक्षा केन्द्राें की जांच करेगी।

परीक्षा के जिला नाेडल अधिकारी एवं संयुक्त निदेशक डाॅ. देवेन्द्र चाैधरी ने बताया कि भर्ती परीक्षा में पास करवाने या सहयाेग करने जैसे झांसाें से बचकर रहें। ठगी का शिकार न हाें। परीक्षा कंट्राेल रूम अधिकारी डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डाॅ. याेगेन्द्र तनेजा, आरसीएचओ डाॅ. राजेश गुप्ता, डिप्टी हेल्थ डाॅ. इंदिरा प्रभाकर व जिला टीबी अधिकारी डाॅ. सीएस माेदी काे लगाया गया है। प्रत्येक केंद्र पर चिकित्सा अधिकारी काे प्रभारी बनाया गया है। बिना मास्क केंद्र पर प्रवेश नहीं कर सकते हैं।

