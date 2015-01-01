पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

8 जानें फिर गईं:नवंबर के 5 दिन में 31 माैतें, 1 महीने में 109, कुल 266 दम ताेड़ चुके

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • 193 कुल माैतें हुई थी पीबीएम काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में दाे अक्टूबर तक, इनमें से बीकानेर के 157 मरीजाें की माैत शामिल
  • 312 माैतें हाे चुकी है छह नवंबर तक इनमें से 266 बीकानेर के राेगी, चिकित्सा मंत्री की चेतावनी-काेविड की दूसरी लहर आ सकती है

शुक्रवार सुबह बीते 24 घंटाें में 8 काेविड राेगियाें की जान चली गई। पीबीएम काेविड हाॅस्पिटल-सारी वार्ड की इन माैताें में वे शामिल नहीं है जिनकी रिपाेर्ट नेगेटिव हैं और काेविड के कारण फेफड़े खराब हाेने के बाद मर गए। चिंता की बात यह है कि एक दिन की आठ माैतें नहीं है वरन नवंबर के पांच दिनाें में ही 31 काेविड राेगियाें की जान जा चुकी है।

मतलब यह कि हर दिन औ‘सतन छह माैतें। एक महीने में बीकानेर के 109 लाेगाें की जान ले चुकी यह बीमारी आगे और खतरनाक हाे सकती है यह अनुमान खुद चिकित्सा मंत्री रघु शर्मा के बयान से मिलती है। शर्मा ने शुक्रवार काे अपने बयान में काेविड की दूसरी लहर आने की आशंका जताते हुए लाेगाें से सतर्क रहने काे कहा है।

बीकानेर में काेविड के इन गहराते हालात से इतर चिंता यह भी है कि सरकार के स्तर पर जितने प्रयास काेराेना की राेकथाम या उपचार के लिए हाे रहे हैं कमाेबेश उतने ही आंकड़ाें काे छिपाने में भी किए जा रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपाेर्ट के मुताबिक जिले में अब तक 14747 पाॅजिटिव रिपाेर्ट हुए हैं। जिले की रिपाेर्ट में 22 हजार पार पाॅजिटिव मान लिए गए हैं। काेविड लैब में हुई जांच रिपाेर्ट की जिलावार समीक्षा करें ताे पाॅजिटिव का आंकड़ा 23 हजार के पार जा चुका है।

काेविड हाॅस्पिटल की डेथ रिपाेर्ट दिनांक कुल माैतें बीकानेर के मृतक 2 अक्टूबर तक 193 157 30 अक्टूबर तक 276 230 02 नवंबर तक 284 238 06 नवंबर तक 312 266

माैत की दाे बड़ी वजहें..देरी और गंभीर बीमारियाें के साथ काेविड हाेना: डा.सलीम
पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल सुपरिटेंडेंट डा.माेहम्मद सलीम कहते हैं, अब पाॅजिटिव हाेने की दर में कमी आई है। हाॅस्पिटल के इंतजामाें पुख्ता है। ऑक्सीजन, दवाई और विश्वस्तरीय इलाज उपलब्ध हैं। माैताें की बड़ी वजह देरी या जटिल हालत में हाॅस्पिटल पहुंचना है। ज्यादातर ऐसे जटिल राेगियाें की माैत हाे रही हैं जाे अन्य गंभीर बीमारियाें से पीड़ित हैं और लंबे समय से काेविड के लक्षण हाेने के बावजूद इलाज शुरू नहीं करवा पाए।

प्रयास दिन-रात ...कलेक्टर ने सुबह ऑक्सीजन व्यवस्था दुरुस्त की, आधी रात काे हाॅस्पिटल पहुंचे: बीकानेर में काेविड के हालात काे नियंत्रण करने में प्रशासन, पीबीएम या स्वास्थ्य विभाग काेई कसर भी नहीं छाेड़ रहा। कलेक्टर नमित मेहता सुबह से रात तक ज्यादातर मीटिंगें, इंतजाम काेविड काे लेकर करते नजर आ रहे हैं। शुक्रवार सुबह ऑक्सीजन के इंतजाम पर लंबी मीटिंग ली। वयवस्थाएं दुरुस्त करवाई। जिला हाॅस्पिटल में तुरंत इमरजेंसी काेविड राेगियाें के लिए बैड लगवाने, ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर रखवाने का निर्णय हुआ।

देर रात काे काेविड हाॅस्पिटल में हालात देखने पहुंच गए। सीएमएओ डा.बीएल मीणा ने एक-एक शहरी डिस्पेंसरी के प्रभारी काे व्यक्तिगत ताैर पर अपने क्षेत्र में काेविड के नियंत्रण की जिम्मेवारी साैंपी। सीएचसी-पीएचसी पर आइसाेलेटेड बैड का इंतजाम करने काे कहा। नए ऑक्सीजन सिलैंडर की खरीद का ऑर्डर भी दिया है ताकि प्रत्येक पीएचसी तक जरूरत पड़ने पर ऑक्सीजन उपलब्ध रहें। पीबीएम हाॅस्पिटल के नाै वार्ड, तीन आईसीयू, टीबी-चेस्ट हाॅस्पिटल के साथ ही दाे काेविड हाॅस्पिटल राेगियाें से भरे हैं।

20 से ज्यादा डाक्टर एक्टिव पाॅजिटिव हैं। इसके बावजूद सभी विभागाें का शिड्यूल-राेस्टर बनाकर ड्यूटी लगाई है। ऐसे में कुल मिलाकर इंतजामाें-प्रयासाें के ताैर पर कमी नहीं कही जा सकती। ऐसे में सुधार हर आदमी काे अपने स्तर पर भी करना हाेगा। सह सुधार है सतर्कता। सतर्कता का सबसे बड़ा हथियार है मास्क। सार्वजिनक स्थानाें पर मास्क नहीं लगाना अब गैर कानूनी भी है।

