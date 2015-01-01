पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग का भूमि पूजन:370.36 कराेड़ रुपए से बनने वाले बीकानेर-नागाैर नेशनल हाइवे का 24 काे नितिन गडकरी वर्चुअल भूमि पूजन करेंगे

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
अर्जुनराम मेघवाल, सांसद बीकानेर एवं केन्द्रीय मंत्री
  • केन्द्रीय मंत्री एवं बीकानेर सांसद अर्जुनराम मेघवाल के मुताबिक 24 महीनाें में पूरा हाेने वाला यह प्राेजेक्ट अगस्त 2022 में जनता काे समर्पित हाेगा

बीकानेर से नागाेर के बीच प्रतीक्षित एनएच 62 के निर्माण की स्वीकृति के साथ ही अब केन्द्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी 24 दिसंबर काे इस काम का भूमि पूजन करेंगे। वर्चुअल तरीके से हाेने वाले इस भूमि पूजन के साथ ही 370.36 कराेड़ की लागत से बनने वाले इस 74.90 किमी राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग का काम 24 महीनाें में हर हाल में पूरा करने की डेड लाइन भी तय हुई है।

बीकानेर सांसद एवं केन्द्रीय सूक्ष्म लघु और मध्यम उद्याेग मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल ने शुक्रवार काे यह जानकारी दी। मेघवाल के मुताबिक अगस्त 2022 तक यह काम पूरा कर जनता काने समर्पित करना तय किया गया है। लंबे समय से इस काम की मांग चल रही थी। इसके लिए केन्द्रीय सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी, राज्यमंत्री वी.के.सिंह के साथ कई बार मीटिंग और आग्रह के बाद अंतत: 24 दिसंबर काे भूमि पूजन हाेना तय हाे गया है।

यह एनएच क्षेत्रवासियाें के लिए अत्यधिक महत्वपूर्ण है। इसके बीच में आने वाले कई कस्बाें, ब्लाॅक के लाेगाें की मांग की इस रास्ते पर रेल ओवरब्रिज, बाइपास, पुलिया आदि बनाने की मांग चल रही थी। इन सभी मांगाें काे मानते और परिवहन की जरूरत काे देखते हुए इसमें इन सभी का प्रावधान रखा गया है।

काम पहले से चल रहा है, उम्मीद है जल्द पूरा हाेगा
जिस हाइवे के काम का नितिन गडकरी भूमि पूजन करने वाले उसका काम शुरू हाेने के बाद एकबारगी अटक गया था। समाधान हाेने के बाद फिर से चालू भी हाे गया। भाजपा के नाेखा विधायक बिहारीलाल बिश्नाेई भी कहते हैं, सितंबर 2019 में पुरानी निर्माण कंपनी काे सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्रालय ने वन टाइम सेटलमेंट के 108 कराेड़ देकर इस काम से अलग कर दिया। इसके बाद अगस्त 2020 में इस प्राेजेक्ट के लिए नए सिरे से 241 कराेड़ रुपए के टेंडर जारी हुए। फिलहाल नागाैर, नाेखा, श्रीबालाजी बायपास का काम लगभग पूरा है। दाे आरओबी भी बन रहे हैं।

^बीकानेर के लिए यह बहुत महत्वपूर्ण प्राेजेक्ट है जिसके लिए क्षेत्र की जनता की मांग देखते हुए संबंधित मंत्रियाें से आग्रह किया। सड़क परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी, राज्यमंत्री वी.के.सिंह ने पूरी गंभीरता दिखाते हुए इसे मंजूर किया। इसके लिए आभार है। अब 24 काे इसका वर्चुअल भूमि पूजन हाेने के साथ ही अगस्त 2022 तक काम पूरा हाे जाएगा।
अर्जुनराम मेघवाल, सांसद बीकानेर एवं केन्द्रीय मंत्री

क्या प्राेजेक्ट, कैसे निर्माण

  • 74.90 किमी लंबी सड़क बनेगी एनएच-62 पर
  • 29.88 किमी के तीन बाइपास। इनमें नाेखा, श्रीबालाजी व नागाैर बाइपास शामिल
  • 52 पुलिया, जल निकासी तंत्र के लिए 17.104 सीमेंट ड्रेन
  • 02-02 कैरिज-वे नागाैर एवं नाेखा बाइपास पर
  • 04 रेलवे ओवर ब्रिज : पलाना, देशनाेक, चरकड़ा एवं अलाय में
  • 12.9 किमी लंबी सर्विस राेड
  • 07 मेजर इंटरसेक्शन
  • 06 माइनर इंटरसेक्शन
  • 02 स्पेशल ट्रक स्टाेपेज प्लेस
  • 42 बस स्टाॅपेज, बस ले बाइज एवं शेल्टर
