बीकानेर कोरोना अपडेट:एक ही दिन में 388 नए मरीज सामने आए, प्रशासन ने बताए महज 181 रोगी ही संक्रमित

30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक रोगी कोविड सेंटर से भागा तो मामला हुआ दर्ज, जेएनवीसी और नोखा बने नए हॉट स्पॉट

बीकानेर। जिले में कोरोना ने अपना रोद्र रूप दिखाना जारी रखा है। शनिवार को बीकानेर में 388 लोग कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए, हालंाकि मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी की रिपोर्ट में यह संख्या महज 181 बताई गई है। सूत्रों की मानें तो बीकानेर में कोरोना संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढक़र अब चौबीस हजार से अधिक हो गया। इस बीच गंगाशहर क्षेत्र में स्थित एक कोविड सेंटर से रोगी बिना सूचना ही निकल गया, जिसके खिलाफ पुलिस में मामला दर्ज कराया गया है।
सीएमएचओ डॉ. मीणा ने शनिवार को जारी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि 181 रोगी संक्रमित आए हैं जबकि जिले में शुक्रवार को 1720 लोगों ने अपना कोविड टेस्ट करवाया था। वहीं सोशल मीडिया पर इससे दोगुनी संक्रमितों की सूची वायरल हो रही है।
प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार संक्रमितों में बीकानेर शहर के लगभग सभी क्षेत्रों से कोरोना रोगी आ रहे हैं। पहले जहां परकोटे के भीतर से रोगी अधिक आ रहे थे, वहीं अब बाहरी कॉलोनियों से रोगियों की संख्या में भारी वृद्धि हुई है। इसके साथ ही आसपास के तहसील मुख्यालयों से भी रोगियों की संख्या बढ़ रही है।

जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी पर कोरोना कहर
शनिवार की रिपोर्ट में अकेले जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी से 26 कोविड पॉजीटिव रोगी सामने आए हैं। यह सिलसिला पिछले कई दिनों से चल रहा है। इसके अलावा करणी नगर, जवाहर नगर, कांता खतूरिया कॉलोनीमुक्ता प्रसाद कॉलोनी व मुरलीधर व्यास कॉलोनी से बड़ी संख्या में कोविड पॉजीटिव रोगी आ रहे हैं। पुरानी गिन्नाणी, पवनपुरी, पुलिस लाइन से भी रोगी आए हैं। इसी तरह रानी बाजार क्षेत्र से बीस से अधिक कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। रथखाना, सार्दुलगंज, समता नगर, शास्त्री नगर, सुदर्शना नगर, सुभाषपुरा से भी बड़ी संख्या में रोगी मिले हैं।

बीकानेर के बाद नोखा सबसे बड़ा हॉट स्पॉट
जिले में बीकानेर शहर के बाद नोखा सबसे बड़ा कोरोना हॉट स्पॉट बन गया है। नोखा में शनिवार को आई रिपोर्ट में तीस कोरोना पॉजीटिव है। जिले में नोखा में ही इतनी बड़ी संख्या में कोरोना पॉजीटिव आ रहे हैं जबकि शेष कस्बों में रोगी आ रहे हैं लेकिन इक्का दुक्का ही रोगी आ रहे हैं।

देर रात कलेक्टर पहुंचे कोविड अस्पताल
गंभीर कोविड-19 मरीजों के बेहतर इलाज के लिए सभी व्यवस्थाओं की जमीनी हकीकत जानने जिला कलेक्टर नमित मेहता शुक्रवार देर रात सुपर स्पेशलिटी ब्लॉक स्थित कोविड-19 अस्पताल पहुंचे और अस्पताल प्रशासन द्वारा किए जा रहे इंतजामों की जानकारी ली। जिला कलेक्टर ने रात 11 बजे अस्पताल का औचक निरीक्षण कर भर्ती रोगियों और उनके अटन्डेट से भी बातचीत की। उन्होंने अस्पताल में किसी भी तरह की कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। उन्होंने ऑक्सीजन की आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित रखने और ऑक्सीजन की कमी के कारण किसी मरीज को परेशानी नहीं हो, ऐसी व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिए। अस्पताल में अब ढाई सौ सिलेंडर की आपात व्यवस्था का स्टॉक अलग से रखा जाएगा।

कोविड सेंटर से गायब हो गया कोरोना मरीज
गंगाशहर थाना क्षेत्र में स्थित एक कोविड सेंटर से कोरोना संक्रमित बिना बताए भाग जाने का मामला सामने आया है। सीएमएचओ डॉ.बी.एल. मीणा ने बताया कि गंगाशहर स्थित डागा पैलेस में इलाज करवा रहे कोरोना संक्रमित सत्तासर निवासी 26 वर्षीय धर्मेन्द्र सिंह पुत्र भीमसिंह जो कि शनिवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे बिना बताए कोविड-सेंटर से भाग गया। कुछ देर तलाश करने के बाद धर्मेन्द्र की कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली तसे सीएमएचओ की ओर से गंगाशहर थाने में परिवाद दर्ज करवाया गया है। जिसके बाद पुलिस हरकत में आई और संक्रमित व्यक्ति की तलाश करने में लग गई। बताया जा रहा है कि धर्मेन्द्र एक नवम्बर को डागा पैलेस में इलाज के लिए लाया गया था जो शनिवार को बिना बताए सेंटर से भाग गया।

