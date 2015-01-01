पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:5.6 डिग्री न्यूनतम पारा, 1950 के बाद सबसे सर्द रही 15 दिसंबर की रात

बीकानेर37 मिनट पहले
फोटो गजनेर के गोपाल मंदिर का।

हिमाचल, जम्मू-कश्मीर और उत्तराखंड के पहाड़ी इलाकाें में हाे रही बर्फबारी और उत्तरी हवाओं से अब बीकाणा भी कांपने लगा है। बीते पांच दिनाें में न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री लुढ़क गया। 11 दिसंबर काे न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री सेल्सियस था और 15 तारीख काे 5.6 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया। 1950 में 15 दिसंबर को रात का तापमान -2.80 रिकार्ड हुआ था और अब यह उस साल के बाद सबसे कम न्यूनतम तापमान है।

ये सामान्य से 6 डिग्री सेल्सियस कम है। दिसंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह में रात का सामान्य तापमान 11 डिग्री सेल्सियस के आसपास हाेना चाहिए। आने वाले दिनाें में तापमान और कम हाेने के आसार हैं। ठंडी हवा धूप काे बेअसर कर रही है। इस वजह से रात में कंपकपी होने लगी है। पिछले साल 15 दिसंबर काे 9.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस था, लेकिन पिछले साल भी बादलाें की वजह से दिन के तापमान ने रिकाॅर्ड ताेड़ा था और अधिकतम तापमान 14.2 डिग्री सेल्सयस था। सर्दी में इजाफा होने से लाेग अब अलाव जलाने लगे हैं।

उत्तरी हवाओं के कारण अचानक बदला मौसम: पहाड़ाें पर बर्फबारी और साथ में चली उत्तरी हवा के कारण बीकानेर में अचानक सर्दी बढ़ गई है। पहाड़ाें की सर्दी उत्तरी हवा के साथ पश्चिमी राजस्थान तक पहुंच गई जिसकी वजह से यहां कंपकपी के हालात बन गए।

पिछले कुछ सालों में ऐसा रहा दिसंबर का सबसे कम तापमान

2.6 डिग्री था रात का तापमान 29 दिसंबर 2019 काे 3.5 डिग्री न्यूतनम तापमान था 25 दिसंबर 2018 को 5.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया था न्यूनतम पारा 2017 में 16 दिसंबर काे 8.4 डिग्री न्यूतनम तापमान था 2016 में 21 दिसंबर काे 5.1 डिग्री था रात का तापमान 24 दिसंबर 2015 काे .05 डिग्री न्यूतनम तापमान था 25 दिसंबर 2014 को

अब मावठ का इंतजार
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार दिसंबर के महीने में औसतन 2.5 मिलीमीटर बारिश हाेनी चाहिए। पिछले कुछ सालों में ऐसा ही हो रहा है। इस बरसात का अभी जिले के किसानाें काे इंतजार है। मावठ से फसलाें काे फायदा हाेगा साथ पाळे से फसलाें का बचाव हाेगा।

19 दिसंबर तक चलेगी शीतलहर

माैसम विभाग ने 19 दिसंबर तक बीकानेर समेत आसपास के जिलाें में शीतलहर चलने की आशंका जताई है। विभााग की वेबसाइट पर लगातार चार दिन काेल्ड वेव चलेगी। न्यूनतम तापमान तीन से चार डिग्री सेल्सियस तक पहुंचने की आशंका है। हैरान करने वाली बात ये है कि सर्दी के ये हालात 25 दिसंबर के बाद हाेते थे लेकिन इस साल आधे दिसंबर में ही हाड़कंपाने वाली सर्दी ने दस्तक दे दी है। 20 दिसंबर से धूप के तेवर तीखे हाेंगे तब जाकर सर्दी से आंशिक राहत मिलेगी।

