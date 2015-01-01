पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत चुनाव:3 पंस के 53 सदस्याें के लिए 60.96%मतदान, श्रीडूंगरगढ़ में 66.01, नोखा में 58.64 व पांचू में 56.83% वोटिंग

बेनीसर गांव में पीपीई किट पहनकर वोट देने पहुंचा मतदाता।

जिले की तीन पंचायत समिति के 53 सदस्याें के लिए साेमवार काे हुए पहले चरण के चुनाव में 60.69 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। तीनों जगहों पर 4 लाख 18 हजार 526 वोटों में से 2 लाख 55 हजार 125 वोट पड़े। सबसे ज्यादा मतदान श्रीडूंगरगढ़ पंचायत समिति के 21 सदस्यों के लिए 66.01 प्रतिशत मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले।

नोखा पंचायत समिति में 17 सदस्यों के लिए 58.64 प्रतिशत और पांचू पंचायत समिति में 15 सदस्यों के लिए 56.83 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई। सुबह सर्दी की वजह से मतदान धीरे हुआ, लेकिन दिन चढ़ने के साथ ही वोटिंग बढ़ती चली गई। कोई बुजुर्ग को कंधों पर बैठाकर वोट दिलाने लाया तो कोई कोरोना पॉजिटिव पीपीई किट में वोट देने पहुंचा।

नोखा पंचायत समिति में 1,38,155 में से 81014 मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। इसी तरह पांचू पंचायत समिति के लिए 1,19,344 वोटरों में से 67,822 और श्रीडूंगरगढ़ पंचायत समिति में 1,61,027 मतदाताओं में से 1,06,289 लोगों में मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया। इस दौरान जिला परिषद के 11 सदस्यों के लिए भी वोट डाले गए।

95 वर्षीय वृद्धा को कंधे पर वोट दिलाने लाया बेटा

लालमदेसर बड़ा के कुचौर आथूणी में पंचायत राज चुनाव के तहत सोमवार को मतदान कराने के लिए रामदेव रिन्टोड़ अपनी मां मानी देवी को मतदान कराने के लिए अपने घर से कंधे पर बिठा कर लाया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि वृद्धा 95 वर्ष की होने के कारण पर चल फिर नहीं सकती इसलिए पुत्र कंधे पर बिठाकर मतदान कराने के लिए मतदान स्थल से 570 मीटर दूर घर से लेकर आया।

