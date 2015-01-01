पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:बज्जू पंचायत समिति में 15 वार्डो से 77 दावेदारों ने 83 आवेदन

बज्जू2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपखंड कार्यालय के बाहर चुनाव के पर्चे दाखिल करने पहुंचे समर्थकों की भीड़।

नवसर्जित पंचायत समिति बज्जू के 15 वार्डो में चुनाव को लेकर सोमवार को बज्जू उपखंड कार्यालय में दिनभर मेले-सा माहौल रहा और तय समय 3 बजे तक 77 लोगों ने 83 आवेदन किए। बज्जू उपखंड अधिकारी जयपालसिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि बज्जू पंचायत समिति के 15 वार्डो में सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक आवेदन लिए गए जिसके बाद देर शाम लिस्ट जारी की गई।

राठौड़ ने बताया कि भरे गए 83 आवेदनों की मंगलवार दोपहर 3 बजे तक समीक्षा की जाएगी जिसके बाद 4 बजे लिस्ट का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा व बुधवार को प्रत्याशी पर्चे वापस उठा सकते हैं।
इस वार्ड में इतने पर्चे
पंचायत समिति बज्जू के वार्ड 1 में 6, वार्ड 2 से 7, वार्ड 3 से 4, वार्ड 5 से 9, वार्ड 5 से 4 र, वार्ड 6 से 8, वार्ड 7 से 7, वार्ड 8 से 3, वार्ड 9 से 4, वार्ड 10 से 3, वार्ड 11 से 6, वार्ड 12 से 2, वार्ड 13 से 7, वार्ड 14 से 6 और वार्ड 15 से 7 आवेदन आए हैं।

कांग्रेस ने उतारे ये प्रत्याशी : वार्ड नम्बर 1 से रेहान खां , 2 से हरेसिंह, 3 से मेवाराम, 4 से भंवरी देवी, 5 से ईश्वर लाल , 6 से ओमप्रकाश , 7 से इंद्रादेवी , 8 से पारस कंवर, 9 से अनवर बानो, 10 से पप्पू देवी, 11 से संगीता, 12 से गणपतराम, 13 से रोशनी देवी, 14 से शांतिलाल , 15 से भंवरलाल काे प्रत्याशी बनाया है।
ये हाेंगे भाजपा प्रत्याशी: वार्ड नम्बर 1 से जाकिर हुसैन, 2 से मोहनसिंह, 3 से लिखमाराम, 4 से जिया, 5 से मगनलाल गर्ग, 6 से लक्ष्मी, 7 से मीरा, 8 से विमला, 9 से हाजू, 10 से सुमित्रा, 11 से पपुदेवी, 12 से रामकुमार, 13 से रूखी, 14 से मदनलाल, 15 से सोमराज पंचायत समिति के भाजपा प्रत्याशी हाेंगे।

