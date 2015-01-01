पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

गोगागेट डंपिंग यार्ड:17 साल में जमा किया 7.82 लाख टन कचरा, अब 31.27 करोड़ में साफ होगा

बीकानेर6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कचरे को छानकर बेचेगा निगम, 52130 स्क्वायर मीटर में फैला गोगागेट डंपिंग यार्ड
  • निगम ने केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय को भेजे प्रस्ताव
  • शहर के बीच डंपिंग स्टेशन हटाने के केंद्र के निर्देश

शिववैली सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र के लिए नासूर बने गोगागेट डंपिंग यार्ड में जमा कचरे को हटाने की कवायद नगर निगम ने शुरू कर दी है। केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश पर इसके प्रस्ताव बनाकर नगरीय विकास विभाग को भेजे हैं। वहां से केंद्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय भेजे जाएंगे। इस कार्य पर करीब 31 करोड़ 27 लाख रुपए खर्च होने का अनुमान लगाया गया है। गोगागेट डंपिंग यार्ड में 17 साल तक शहर का कचरा डाला गया। वहां कचरे का पहाड़ बन गया है।

नगर निगम की ओर से किए गए सर्वे के अनुसार 17 साल में 7 लाख 81 हजार 950 टन कचरा जमा हो चुका है। यह 52130 स्क्वायर मीटर में फैला है। हाईकोर्ट की रोक के कारण एक साल पहले डंपिंग यार्ड को बल्लभ गार्डन शिफ्ट कर दिया गया था। गोगागेट पर अब कचरा तो डंप नहीं होता, लेकिन पहले से जमा कचरे का निस्तारण नहीं होने से यह क्षेत्र अब भी रहवासियों के लिए नासूर बना हुआ है।

तेज हवा से अक्सर कचरे में आग लग जाती है। उसका धुआं दूर-दूर तक लोगों को परेशान करता है। हवा के साथ कचरा उड़कर भी घरों में जाता है। केंद्र से निगम के प्रस्ताव को मंजूरी मिल गई तो इस समस्या का स्थाई समाधान हो जाएगा। नगर निगम इस कचरे को छानकर सीमेंट फैक्ट्रियों में बेचकर राजस्व कमाएगा।

बल्लभ गार्डन बना नया डंपिंग यार्ड
गोगागेट पर हाईकोर्ट की रोक लगने के बाद शहर का कचरा बल्लभगार्डन डंपिंग यार्ड पर डाला जा रहा है। हालांकि इस कचरे के कारण जोड़बीड़ भेरुजी मन्दिर का मार्ग बाधित होने लगा है। निगम की मॉनिटरिंग नहीं होने से गाड़ियां मार्ग पर ही कचरा डाल रही हैं। इस कचरे का निस्तारण करने के प्रोजेक्ट पर भी काम चल रहा है।
2022 तक खाली होने हैं डंपिंग यार्ड
एनजीटी (नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल) एवं केन्द्रीय शहरी विकास मंत्रालय के मार्गदर्शिका के अनुसार 15 अगस्त 2022 तक शहरी क्षेत्रों में आने वाले सभी डंपिंग यार्डस को खाली किया जाना है। जिसकी अनुपालना में नगर निगम ने प्रस्ताव तैयार कर भेजा है। कचरे से निकली मिट्टी से लैंड फिलिंग कर जमीन को उपयोग करने योग्य बनाया जाएगा।

^राज्य एवं केंद्र सरकार से समन्वय बनाकर जल्द से जल्द बजट की व्यवस्था की जायेगी ताकि गोगागेट डंपिंग यार्ड की जमीन को खाली किया जा सके। यह जमीन खाली होने से आमजन की समस्या का निराकरण होने के साथ साथ नगर निगम को भारी राजस्व प्राप्त होगा साथ ही इस जमीन पर पार्क, स्कूल, कॉलेज , हॉस्पिटल जैसे जनहित में निर्माण कार्य करवाए जा सकेंगे।
सुशीला कंवर राजपुरोहित, महापौर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें