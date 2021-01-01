पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:10 दिन में 12018 की जगह 8774 ने लगवाया टीका, यानी सिर्फ 73 फीसदी हैल्थ वर्कर्स ने जताया भरोसा

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शुक्रवार को 31 बूथ पर 1856 में से 1599 यानी 86.15 प्रतिशत टीकाकरण

वैक्सीन के प्रति डॉक्टर-हैल्थवर्कर्स का भरोसा हालांकि अब धीरे-धीरे बढ़ रहा है लेकिन अब भी काफी लोगों में इसको लेकर डर या संशय बना हुआ है। शुक्रवार को भी जिले मंे 31 बूथ पर 1856 की जगह 1599 ने ही टीके लगवाए। इस 86.15 प्रतिशत के साथ ही अब तक बीकानेर में वैक्सीनेशन के 10 दिन हो चुके हैं। इन 10 दिनों में 144 बूथ या सत्रों में 12018 को टीका लगाना था। इनमें से 8774 यानी 73 फीसदी डॉक्टर-हैल्थवर्कर इम्युनाइज्ड हुए हैं। यह भी स्थिति तब है जब पिछले चार-पांच दिनों में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एक-एक कार्मिक को कन्वींस करने का अभियान छेड़ा।
टीका नहीं लगाने के बहाने..

  • उपवास था, खाली पेट कैसे लगवाता?
  • एक महीना पहले ही कोविड से ठीक हुआ हूं। एंटीबॉडी बनी है, अब क्या जरूरत है?
  • घर में सभी पॉजिटिव हुए। मैं नहीं हुआ। मेरी इम्युनिटी अच्छी है। टीके जरूरी नहीं।
  • कहीं टीके से कोई गड़बड़ न हो जाए।
  • मुझे बीपी-शुगर दोनों तकलीफ है। कहीं दिक्कत हो गई तो संभलना मुश्किल होगा।
  • कोविड के दौरान लगातार ड्यूटी की। पॉजिटिव नहीं हुआ। अब टीके की क्या जरूरत।

2 फरवरी तक पीबीएम-मेडिकल कॉलेज के अलावा कहीं नहीं होगा वैक्सीनेशन

30 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल और मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉक्टर्स-कर्मचारियों के अलावा कहीं भी वैक्सीनेशन नहीं होगा। वजह, 31 जनवरी से दो फरवरी तक पोलियो वैक्सीनेशन अभियान होना। इस दौरान जिलेभर के स्वास्थ्यकर्मी लगभग 3.75 लाख बच्चों को पोलियो की दवा पिलाएंगे।

ऐसे में राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेशभर में अगने चार दिन तक सिर्फ मेडिकल कॉलेजों में ही वैक्सीनेशन करने का आदेश दिया है। आरसीएचओ डाॅ. राजेशकुमार गुप्ता का कहना है, पोलियो अभियान के लिए बूथ तय हो गए हैं। ट्रेनिंग भी दे दी गई है। वैक्सीन पहले ही कोल्ड चेन प्वाइंट पर पहुंचा दी है। जिले के वंचित स्वास्थ्यकर्मी यह अभियान पूरा कर फिर अपने कोविड वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser