पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Bikaner
  • A Fire Broke Out In Two Trucks After A Face to face Battle, The Driver Of One Was Burnt Alive, The Driver Could Not Get Out Of The Truck Filled With Coal

बीकानेर के खारा में हादसा:आमने-सामने की भिड़ंत के बाद दो ट्रकों में लगी आग, कोयले से भरे ट्रक का चालक जिंदा जला, आग तेजी से पकड़ने के कारण निकल नहीं सका

बीकानेर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीकानेर। भिड़ंत के बाद दो ट्रकों में लगी आग।
  • खारा गांव के मुख्य मार्ग की घटना

यहां से करीब 20 किलोमीटर दूर खारा गांव के मुख्य मार्ग पर दो ट्रकों में आमने-सामने भिडंत हो गई। टक्कर होते ही दोनों ट्रकों में आग लग गई। इस दौरान एक ट्रक का चालक तो बच गया लेकिन दूसरा केबिन में ही जिंदा जल गया।

दरअसल जिस ट्रक में चालक जिंदा जला वो कोयले से भरा हुआ था। जिसने टक्कर होते ही तुरन्त आग पकड़ ली। चालक को इतना समय ही नहीं मिला कि वो बच पाता। दूसरा ट्रक खाली था, जिसके चालक ने कूद कर अपनी जान बचा ली। जामसर थाना प्रभारी गौरव खिड़िया ने बताया कि घटना के बाद राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया। पुलिस ने क्रेन की मदद से दोनों वाहनों को वहां से हटवाकर रास्ता खुलवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरोज 15 हजार से ज्यादा टूरिस्ट पहुंचे, अमेरिका के स्टेच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी से 50% ज्यादा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें