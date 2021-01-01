पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:आयाेग अध्यक्ष ने 70 मामले सुने, समाधान के लिए टाइम लाइन तय

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • मानवाधिकार आयोग अध्यक्ष व्यास ने अफसरों की मीटिंग भी ली

राज्य मानवाधिकार आयाेग अध्यक्ष गाेपालकृष्ण व्यास ने सर्किट हाउस में जिले के अधिकारियाें की बैठक ली। जनसुनवाई भी की। इस दाैरान उनके सामने 70 मामले अाए। व्यास ने संबंधित अधिकारियाें काे तय समय-सीमा में सभी मामलों का समाधान करने के लिए कहा। आयाेग अध्यक्ष व्यास से लोगों ने 70 ऐसे मामले रखे जिसमें सुनवाई नहीं हुई, लंबे समय से पेंडिंग हैं या फिर वे निर्णय से संतुष्ट नहीं थे। इनमें से ज्यादातर मामले पुलिस महकमे के थे। दुष्कर्म और हत्या के एक मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए अध्यक्ष व्यास ने एसपी काे जल्द काेर्ट में चार्जशीट दाखिल करने के लिए कहा।

आत्महत्या के मामले में नए सिरे से जांच कर छह सप्ताह में रिपाेर्ट पेश करने के निर्देश दिए। यूआईटी की ओर से पट्टे जारी नहीं करने पर चार सप्ताह में जवाब देने, निजी काॅलाेनियाें में मूलभूत सुविधाओं के विकास और नगर निगम क्षेत्र में शामिल करने पर कलेक्टर काे दाे सप्ताह में जवाब पेश करने के लिए कहा।

आयाेग अध्यक्ष ने मनरेगा में काम करने के बावजूद भुगतान नहीं हाेने के मामले में जिला परिषद सीईओ से जानकारी ली। कहा कि समय पर ई-मस्टराेल जारी नहीं हाेने से भुगतान राेका गया है ताे जिस कार्मिक की कमी रही है, उसकी जिम्मेदारी तय करते हुए रिपाेर्ट दें। इससे पहले उन्हाेंने कलेक्टर नमित मेहता, एसपी प्रीति चन्द्रा सहित अन्य विभागाें के अधिकारियाें की बैठक ली। कहा कि मानवाधिकाराें के संरक्षक के रूप में आयाेग की भूमिका प्राेएक्टिव रहेगी।

अफसर मानव अधिकार से जुड़े मामलाें का प्राथमिकता से निस्तारण करें। यह सुनिश्चित किया जाए कि आयाेग जाे भी पत्र और नाेटिस विभागाें काे भेजते हैं, उनका निर्धारित समय में जवाब भेजा जाए। किसी तरह की काेताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी।

दो टूक बोले-समय पर जवाब नहीं दिया ताे अवमानना कार्रवाई हाेगी
आयाेग अध्यक्ष व्यास ने कहा कि अगर काेई प्रकरण हाईकाेर्ट में लंबित है ताे विभाग तथ्याें की जांच के लिए जल्द निस्तारण का आवेदन करे। समय पर जवाब नहीं दिया गया ताे अवमानना मानते हुए संबंधित के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्यवाही की अनुशंसा की जा सकती है। प्रकरणाें की गंभीरता काे समझकर समयबद्ध जवाब दें।

जनसुनवाई में सुनीता गाैड़ ने सार्वजनिक पार्क से बिजली पाेल हटाने, हनुमानप्रसाद शर्मा ने परिवहन विभाग में दिव्यांगाें के लिए रैंप खुलवाने, पुष्पा देवी ने मकान मुक्त करवाने के मामले रखे। इस दाैरान कलेक्टर-एसपी, माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक साैरव स्वामी, रजिस्ट्रार ओमी पुराेहित माैजूद रहे।

किशाेर और बालिका गृह का निरीक्षण भी किया व्यास ने

अध्यक्ष व्यास ने राजकीय संप्रेषण एवं किशाेर गृह तथा बालिका गृह का निरीक्षण किया। इस दाैरान वहां माैजूद बालक-बालिकाओं से रहने, खाने-पीने और अन्य परेशानियों को लेकर सवाल-जवाब किए। सहायक निदेशक डाॅ. अरविन्द आचार्य ने बताया कि संस्था में 26 बालक हैं।

बालकाें के आइसाेलेशन की अलग से व्यवस्था है। किशाेर न्याय बाेर्ड एवं बाल कल्याण समिति ऑफिस का भी निरीक्षण किया। इस दाैरान किशाेर न्याय बाेर्ड सदस्य अरविन्दसिंह सेंगर, किरण गाैड़, बाल कल्याण समिति अध्यक्ष किरणसिंह तंवर, सदस्य सराेज जैन, जुगलकिशाेर व्यास, हर्षवर्धन सिंह आईदान माैजूद रहे।

