पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बीकानेर में रंगदारी का दूसरा मामला:व्यापारी जुगल राठी पर फायरिंग का अभियुक्त गिरफ्तार, कार पर चार राउंड फायरिंग की थी अभियुक्त ने

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मास्टरमाइंड रावताराम उर्फ रोहित ने मांगी थी रंगदारी
  • नहीं देने पर गोली चलाने के आदेश थे रोहित के

बीकानेर। बीकानेर के व्यापारी जुगल राठी की कार पर फायरिंग करने के मामले में पुलिस ने फायरिंग करने वाले मुख्य अभियुक्त अमरजीत बिश्रोई उर्फ जाम्भा को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इससे पहले पुलिस एक अन्य अभियुक्त रावता राम उर्फ रोहित गोदारा को गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। दरअसल, यह मामला भी रंगदारी का था, जिसमें व्हाट्सएप कॉल करके रुपए मांगे गए थे। रुपए नहीं देने पर फायरिंग की गई। गत बीस अक्टूबर को जुगल राठी की कार पर दो अज्ञात मोटर साइकिल सवारों ने हमला कर दिया था। कार के अगले शीशे पर फायरिंग की गई। तब राठी तो कार में नहीं थे लेकिन उनके रिश्तेदार कार में बैठे थे। चार राउंड गोली शीशे पर ही लगी, जिससे कोई घायल नहीं हुआ।

यह है घटनाक्रम
पुलिस के मुताबिक इस घटना का मास्टर माइंड रावताराम उर्फ रोहित गोदारा है, जिसने जुगल राठी के व्हाट्सएप नंबर पर कॉल करके रुपये की मांग की थी। रंगदारी के रूपए नहीं देने पर उसे जान से मारने की धमकी दी गई। राठी ने रुपए नहीं दिए और कुछ दिन में ही रावताराम के कहने पर मुख्य आरोपी अमरजीत सिंह उर्फ जांभा तथा शिव सिंह भलूरी ने जुगल राठी की कार पर चार राउंड फायर कर दिए। हालांकि इस घटना में राठी सहित किसी को चोट नहीं आई।

युवा हैं दोनों अभियुक्त
दोनों अभियुक्तों की उम्र तीस साल से कम है। रावताराम जहां महज २९ साल का है, वहीं शनिवार को गिरफ्तार अमरजीत बिश्रोई की उम्र २६ साल ही है। इससे पहले बीकानेर में हुई दो अन्य फायरिंग के मामले में गिरफ्तार युवाओं की उम्र भी बीस से तीस साल के बीच ही है।

रंगदारी का दूसरा मामला
बीकानेर में रंगदारी मांगने का यह दूसरा मामला है। हाल ही में भाजपा नेता मोहन सुराणा के भतीजे नरेंद्र सुराणा से भी पांच लाख रुपए की रंगदारी मांगी गई थी। जुगल राठी से भी रंगदारी मांगी गई थी। ऐसे में बीकानेर पुलिस के लिए बड़ी चुनौती बन गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें