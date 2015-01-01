पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग के अजीब आदेश:दसवीं व बारहवीं कक्षा में प्रवेश दस दिसम्बर तक और परीक्षा आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि तीस नवम्बर

बीकानेर13 मिनट पहले
अनामांकित तथा ड्राप आउट हो रहे बच्चों को जोडऩे के लिए यह आदेश जारी किया गया है
  • बोर्ड के फार्म भरने की अंतिम तिथि के बाद भी सरकारी स्कूलों में प्रवेश का फरमान

प्रदेशभर के सरकारी विद्यालयों में कक्षा नौ से बारह तक के विद्यार्थियों को अब दस दिसम्बर तक प्रवेश दिया जा सकेगा। मजे की बात है कि तीस नवम्बर तक ही राज्यभर में माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड अजमेर के परीक्षा फार्म भरे जाएंगे। ऐसे में तीस नवम्बर के बाद सरकारी विद्यालय में दसवीं व बारहवीं में प्रवेश लेने वाले विद्यार्थी परीक्षा कैसे देंगे? यह स्पष्ट नहीं है।
माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक सौरभ स्वामी की ओर से जारी आदेश के मुताबिक कोविड-१९ के कारण बड़ी संख्या में लोग अन्य राज्यों व जिलों से अपने गृह क्षेत्र में पहुंच रहे हैं। ऐसे विद्यार्थियों को सरकारी स्कूल में दस दिसम्बर तक प्रवेश दिया जा सकता है। पहले यह तिथि बीस अक्टूबर तक निर्धारित थी। स्वामी ने आदेश में कहा है कि अनामांकित तथा ड्राप आउट हो रहे बच्चों को जोडऩे के लिए यह आदेश जारी किया गया है। जबकि कक्षा एक से आठ तक के विद्यार्थियों को सत्र पर्यन्त प्रवेश मिल सकता है।
बढ़ सकती है अंतिम तिथि
ऐसे में अब सरकार के पास माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की दसवीं व बारहवीं कक्षा की परीक्षा की अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नहीं है। यह भी संभव है कि बाद में प्रवेश लेने वाले विद्यार्थियों का अलग से फार्म भरवाया जाये।
आधार व भामाशाह नंबर अपडेट करना होगा
उधर, प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा निदेशक ने प्रदेश के सभी जिला शिक्षा अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है कि वो राजकीय विद्यालयों में अध्ययरत विद्यार्थियों के भामाशाह व आधार कार्ड नंबर को विभागीय पोर्टल पर अपडेट करें। दरअसल, अनेक सरकारी योजनाओं का लाभ देने के लिए यह नंबर लिए जा रहे हैं।

