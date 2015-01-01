पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृत्रिम गर्भाधान:पशुपालकों को बताए कृत्रिम गर्भाधान तकनीक के फायदे, पशु को चोट लगने का खतरा और संक्रमण की संभावना कम

बीकानेर5 घंटे पहले
वेटरनरी विश्वविद्यालय के प्रसार शिक्षा निदेशालय की ओर से बुधवार को पशुओं में कृत्रिम गर्भाधान: क्यों, कब और कैसे विषय पर राज्य स्तरीय ई-पशुपालक चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया। कुलपति प्रो. विष्णु शर्मा ने कहा कि पशुपालन के क्षेत्र में कृत्रिम गर्भाधान सबसे उपयोगी तकनीकों में से एक है जो कि पशु उत्पादन बढ़ाने के लिए बहुत उपयोगी साबित हुई है।

इस तकनीक को प्रयोग में लाने की प्रक्रिया एवं इसकी बारिकियों को प्रशिक्षणकर्ता एवं प्रशिक्षणदाता दोनों को जानना बहुत जरूरी है। तभी इसके सार्थक परिणाम मिल सकते है। पशुपालक भाईयों के लिए यह तकनीक किसी वरदान से कम नहीं है।

पशुपालन विभाग के वरिष्ठ पशुचिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. गोविन्द राम चौधरी ने परिचर्चा के दौरान कृत्रिम गर्भाधान के सभी पहलूओं को पशुपालकों को सरल भाषा में बताकर उन्हे लाभान्वित किया। उन्होंने बताया कि प्राकृतिक प्रजनन की तुलना में कृत्रिम गर्भाधान तकनीक पशुपालक भाईयों के लिए बहुत फायदेमंद है इसमें पशु को चोट लगने का खतरा एवं सक्रंमण की संभावना कम रहती है।

यदि पूरी साफ-सफाई एवं उपयुक्त समय का ध्यान रखे तो पशु ग्याभिन होने की पूरी-पूरी संभावना रहती है। डॉ. चौधरी ने इस तकनीक की उपयोगिता से सम्बधित पशुपालकों की शंकाओं का समाधान भी किया। प्रसार शि़क्षा निदेशक प्रो. राजेश कुमार धूड़िया ने भी विचार रखे।

