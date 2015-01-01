पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bikaner
  • After Diwali, The Number Of Infected Again Crosses Three Hundred, Positive Cases Are Being Received From Every Region Of The District.

बीकानेर12 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के रोगी बढऩे के साथ ही जिला कलक्टर भी सख्त हो गए हैं, मंगलवार देर रात कोविड अस्पताल पहुंचे
  • जिले में अब तक 26884 संक्रमित हुए

दीपावली के बाद कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या में वृद्धि की आशंका सच साबित हुई है। पिछले दो दिन से कम आ रही कोरोना पॉजीटिव की संख्या अब फिर तीन सौ के पार पहुंच गई है। बुधवार को बीकानेर में 324 रोगी सामने आए हैं। यह पिछले एक सप्ताह की सर्वाधिक संख्या है। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ. बी.एल. मीणा की ओर से जारी सूची में हालांकि महज 77 पॉजीटिव बताये गए हैं, जबकि इसके बाद जारी एक अन्य सूची में कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या तीन सौ चौबीस आई है।

इन क्षेत्रों में कोरोना कहर
बुधवार को जिन क्षेत्रों में कोरोना रोगी मिले हैं, उनमें जयनारायण व्यास कॉलोनी, अलख सागर कुआ, बंगला नगर, डागा मौहल्ला, दुलचासर, गजनेर रोड, गांधी कॉलोनी, गंगाशहर, गर्वनमेंट प्रेस, इंदिरा कॉलोनी, कैलाशपुरी, करणी नगर, कोहरी मोहल्ला, लालगढ़, लूणकरनसर, मरोठी सेठिया मोहल्ला, मुरलीधर व्यास नगर, नत्थूसर गेट, पवनपुरी, सार्दुलगंज, सियाणा सहित अनेक क्षेत्र शामिल है। नोखा से बड़ी संख्या में कोरोना संक्रमित सामने आए हैं।

हर तीसरी जांच पॉजीटिव
बीकानेर में बुधवार को आई रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक जिन लोगों की जांच की जा रही है, उनमें हर तीसरा व्यक्ति पॉजीटिव मिल रहा है। बुधवार को कुल 1078 लोगों ने अपनी कोविड जांच करवाई थी, जिसमें करीब सवा तीन सौ पॉजीटिव सामने आए।

