दूसरे टीका भी लग रहा भारी:हेल्थवर्कर्स पहला टीका लगवाने के बाद अब दूसरे डोज के लिए भी कर रहे हैं आनाकानी

बीकानेर32 मिनट पहले
हेल्थवर्कर्स को दूसरी डोज के साथ ही अब प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा के शिक्षकों के वैक्सीनेशन की तैयारी है। - Dainik Bhaskar
बीकानेर में कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन के पहले दौर में चिकित्सकों को टीका लगवाने के लिए मान मनुहार करनी पड़ी तो दूसरे दौर में भी कमोबेश ऐसे ही हालात हैं। पहले दिन जिन 191 हेल्थवर्कर्स ने टीकाकरण करवाया था, उसमें से 90 लोगों ने टीका नहीं लगवाया। अब इन चिकित्सकों व हेल्थवर्कर्स से संपर्क किया जा रहा है।

कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन का दूसरा डोज देने के लिए सोमवार से अभियान शुरू हुआ। पहला डोज लेने वाले सभी 191 लोगों को संदेश भेजे गए थे लेकिन सौ के आसपास ही लोग आए थे। दूसरे दिन भी इन्हीं हेल्थवर्कर्स को संदेश भेजा गया लेकिन नहीं आए। सरदार पटेल मेडिकल कॉलेज के एक हिस्से में दूसरी डोज का काम चल रहा है, जबकि अन्य क्षेत्रों में राजस्व, नगर निगम, प्रारम्भिक शिक्षा के शिक्षकों को टीका लगाया जाता है।

इस कारण भी नहीं आए

दरअसल, जिन लोगों को पहला टीका लगवाने के बाद परेशानी हुई थी, उनमें कुछ डर के कारण भी नहीं आए। हालांकि बीकानेर में एक भी गंभीर केस सामने नहीं आया था। कुछ ऐसे केस भी सामने आए, जिन्हें अन्य बीमारियों के कारण टीका नहीं लगवाना था।

आरसीएचओ राजेश गुप्ता का कहना है कि कई हेल्थवर्कर्स बाहर होने के कारण नहीं आए। ऐसे हेल्थवर्कर्स के लिए फिर से सत्र आयोजित किया जाएगा। पीबीएम अस्पताल में व्यवस्था सेकेंड डोज की खास व्यवस्था है।

