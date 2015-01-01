पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाटी का होगा कमबेक ?:घनश्याम तिवाड़ी की घर वापसी के बाद देवी सिंह भाटी समर्थकों की उम्मीद जगी, भाजपा विधायक के पत्र से राजनीतिक हलचल तेज

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
देवीसिंह भाटी का बीकानेर सहित पश्चिमी राजस्थान के आधा दर्जन जिलों पर सीधा प्रभाव है

भाजपा में घनश्याम तिवाड़ी के फिर से शामिल हाेने के बाद जिस बड़े नेता का जिक्र एक बार फिर शुरू हो गया है, वो बीकानेर के देवीसिंह भाटी है। पूर्व मंत्री और श्रीकोलायत से सात बार विधायक रह चुके देवीसिंह भाटी को पार्टी में फिर से शामिल करने की मांग उठाने वाले कोई और नहीं बल्कि स्वयं भाजपा के नोखा विधायक बिहारीलाल बिश्नोई है। भाटी की वापसी होगी या नहीं, यह तो भविष्य के गर्त में है लेकिन इस मुद्दे पर पार्टी स्पष्ट रूप से दो भागों में विभक्त नजर आ रही है। एक गुट जहां उन्हें पार्टी में फिर से शामिल करने की वकालात कर रहा है, वहीं दूसरा गुट जबर्दस्त विरोध कर रहा है।

देवीसिंह भाटी ने लोकसभा चुनाव से करीब एक महीने पहले भाजपा छोड़ दी थी। दरअसल, केंद्रीय राज्य मंत्री अर्जुनराम मेघवाल को टिकट देने का वो लगातार विरोध कर रहे थे। इसके बाद भी पार्टी ने उन्हें लोकसभा चुनाव का प्रत्याशी बना दिया। इस पर भाटी ने सार्वजनिक रूप से उनका विरोध किया। फिर यह निर्णय भी कर लिया कि वो हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में पहुंचकर विरोध करेंगे। इस उन्हें पार्टी छोड़नी पड़ी। भाटी ने कई क्षेत्रों में पहुंचकर अर्जुनराम का विरोध किया। उनके खिलाफ सभाएं तक आयोजित की।

चुनाव में दिखता है असर

भाटी के पार्टी छोड़ने के बाद हुए अधिकांश चुनाव में उनकी कमी जरूर खली है। पंचायत चुनाव में भाजपा को प्रदेशभर में बढ़त मिली लेकिन बीकानेर में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। जिला परिषद में भाजपा के पास गोविन्द मेघवाल और रामेश्वर डूडी का मुकाबले करने के लिए कोई नेता ही नहीं था। अर्जुनराम स्वयं इस चुनाव के प्रचार प्रसार से दूर रहे। ऐसे में जिला परिषद में भाजपा को बुरी तरह हार का सामना करना पड़ा। इतना ही नहीं प्रमुख के चुनाव में अपने सभी वोट लेने में भी विफल रही।

वर्तमान बीकानेर भाजपा में भाटी की स्थिति

भाजपा के पास बीकानेर में तीन विधायक है। एक बिहारीलाल बिश्नोई जो भाटी को वापस पार्टी में लाने की कोशिश में जुटे हैं व दूसरे सुमित गोदारा। सुमित का कहना है कि पार्टी जो निर्णय करेगी, उसके साथ रहेंगे। वैसे सुमित गोदारा, बिहारीलाल की तरह भाटी के लिए पत्र लिखते नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। तीसरी विधायक सिद्धीकुमारी है जो आमतौर पर इस तरह की राजनीति का हिस्सा नहीं बनती। वो न तो वापसी के लिए पत्र लिखने वाली है और ना ही वापसी नहीं करने के लिए पत्र देने वाली। पार्टी संगठन में भी भाटी का पक्ष व विपक्ष दोनों हैं।

पहले भी छोड़ चुके हैं भाजपा

यह पहला अवसर नहीं था जब भाटी ने भाजपा को छोड़ रखा है। इससे पहले भी उन्होंने भाजपा को छोड़कर वर्ष 2003 में सामाजिक न्याय मंच का गठन किया था। तब मंच ने राजनीतिक दल के रूप में राजस्थान में चुनाव लड़ा था लेकिन सिर्फ भाटी ही जीतकर सामने आये। बाद में भाटी फिर भाजपा से जुड़ गए। इससे पहले विधानसभा चुनाव में भाटी ने अपनी पुत्रवधु को चुनाव मैदान में उतारा था, जो हार गई। इसके बाद भाटी और मेघवाल में आपसी आक्रोश ज्यादा बढ़ गया था। इसी का बदला लेने के लिए भाटी ने लोकसभा चुनाव में अर्जुनराम का खुला विरोध किया।

वसुंधरा से नजदीकी

पूर्व मंत्री देवी सिंह भाटी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे से अपनी नजदीकी दिखाते रहे हैं। 28 अगस्त 2019 को वसुंधरा जब बीकानेर आई तब भाटी पार्टी छोड़ चुके थे लेकिन नाल हवाई अड्‌डे पर समर्थकों के साथ नजर आए। अभी वसुंधरा स्वयं संगठन में ज्यादा मजबूत स्थिति में नहीं है, ऐसे में भाजपा विधायक बिहारीलाल बिश्नोई के पत्र को कितना समर्थन मिलेगा, इस अंदाज लगाना मुश्किल है।

प्रदेश संगठन में भाटी की स्थिति

वर्तमान प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया के खिलाफ भाटी कभी नहीं बोले हैं, जबकि इससे पहले अरुण चतुर्वेदी को प्रदेशाध्यक्ष बनाने पर सार्वजनिक तौर पर विरोध किया था। वर्तमान संगठन से भाटी की कोई खास नाराजगी नहीं है, अलबत्ता पार्टी में अर्जुनराम मेघवाल के अलावा उनका विरोध किसी बड़े नेता फिलहाल नहीं है।

इन जिलों पर भी प्रभाव

देवीसिंह भाटी का बीकानेर के अलावा श्रीगंगानगर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, बाड़मेर व जोधपुर में भी रहा है। मूल रूप से राजपूत समाज की राजनीति करने वाले भाटी के पक्ष में जैसलमेर व बीकानेर के ग्रामीण अल्पसंख्यक भी रहे हैं। अपनी रैलियों में भाटी ने यह दम दिखाया भी है। भाटी अपने समर्थकों के लिए लड़ने वाले नेता के रूप में पहचान रखते हैं।

