पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बीकानेर का गिरीराज हत्याकांड:महज 20 साल का एक बदमाश गिरफ्तार, सीसीटीवी फुटेज से हत्यारों तक पहुंची बीकानेर पुलिस

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस गिरफ्त में आरोपी।
  • इस युवक ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर आचार्य चौक निवासी गिरिराज अग्रवाल को गोली मार दी थी

पूगल रोड पर अगरबत्ती व्यवसायी गिरिराज अग्रवाल को सरेराह गोली मारकर हत्या करने के मामले में बीकानेर पुलिस को सफलता मिल गई है। पुलिस ने अब तक एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया जबकि एक की खोजबीन अभी चालू है।

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार पुलिस ने सांवतसर गांव के निवासी एक युवक संतोष उर्फ संतिया बिश्रोई को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। महज बीस साल के इस युवक ने अपने साथी के साथ मिलकर आचार्य चौक निवासी गिरिराज अग्रवाल को गोली मार दी थी। जिसकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हत्या किस लिए की गई और गोली मारने की स्थिति क्यों बनी? इस बारे में पुलिस ने अभी कोई सूचना नहीं दी है। यहां तक कि नामजद किए गए संतिया के दूसरे साथी का नाम भी अब तक सार्वजनिक नहीं किया है।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में पकड़ा गया
माना जा रहा है कि घटना के तुरंत बाद के सीसीटीवी फुटेज को पुलिस को संदिग्धों के बारे में पता चल गया था। इसी कारण पूगल रोड, बंगला नगर सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों के सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी लिए गए। पुलिस ने उप निरीक्षक संदीप पूनिया के नेतृत्व में एक टीम का गठन किया संदीप की टीम ने ही संतियां का पता लगाया। वो फरार हो चुका था लेकिन पुलिस ने उस पर दबाव बनाकर दबोच लिया। उसका एक और साथी भी इस घटना में शामिल था, जिसे पुलिस ने नामजद कर लिया लेकिन अब तक उसका नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं किया। माना जा रहा है कि एक-दो दिन उसकी गिरफ्तारी के बाद ही सारे मामले को साफ किया जाएगा। सीसीटीवी के बाद पुलिस ने अपने डॉग स्क्वायड से भी सहयोग लिया। वहीं मुखबीरों ने भी आरोपियों के बारे में काफी महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी दी।

किस कारण कर दी हत्या?
संतिया की गिरफ्तारी के बाद यह पता लगाया जा रहा है कि आखिर किस कारण से गिरीराज अग्रवाल को गोली मारी गई। कोई रंजिश रही है या फिर उसके पास बैग में पड़े कुछ हजार रुपए लूटने के लिए गोली मार दी गई। इस राज से पर्दा पुलिस ने अभी नहीं उठाया है।

एडीजी राठौड़ को आना पड़ा
इस मामले में भाजपा के दखल के बाद राज्य सरकार ने एटीएस के एडीजी अशोक राठौड़ को बीकानेर भेजा। राठौड़ ने पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों की न सिर्फ मीटिंग ली बल्कि मामले में कई तरह के एंगल की ओर भी जोड़ा। इसके बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले का पर्दाफाश कर दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस विधायक के चचेरे भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, धर्म बदलवाना चाहता था - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें