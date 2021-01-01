पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  All The Posts Will Be Filled With Retired Village Servants To Run The Government Of The Villages, The Government Ordered The District Councils

हर पंचायत को ग्राम सेवक:अब रिटायर्ड ग्राम सेवक चलायेंगे गांवों की सरकार, बिना भर्ती डेढ़ हजार रिक्त पदों को भरने की तैयारी

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
बीकानेर जिला परिषद को भी ग्राम पंचायतों में चल रहे रिक्त पदों को भरने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
बीकानेर जिला परिषद को भी ग्राम पंचायतों में चल रहे रिक्त पदों को भरने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।
  • नई ग्राम पंचायतों में सरपंच पहुंच गए, ग्राम सेवक नहीं आये

राज्य में गांवों की सरकार को चलाने के लिए सरकार के पास ग्राम विकास अधिकारी (ग्राम सेवक) नहीं है। बड़ी बात यह है कि जिन ग्राम पंचायतों का पिछले चुनावों में गठन किया गया, वहां सरपंच तो पहुंच गए लेकिन ग्राम विकास अधिकारी नहीं आये। ऐसे में डेढ़ हजार सरपंच कोई काम नहीं कर पा रहे। ऐसे में करीब डेढ़ हजार पदों को रिटायर हो चुके ग्राम सेवकों से भरने की कवायद शुरू हो गई है।

एक ग्राम सेवक, अनेक पंचायतें

एक तरफ जहां नई ग्राम पंचायतों में ग्राम सेवक नहीं है, वहीं दूसरी ओर पुरानी ग्राम पंचायतों में सही काम नहीं हो पा रहा। दरअसल, एक ग्राम सेवक के पास अनेक ग्राम पंचायतें है। जिन ग्राम पंचायतों में पद रिक्त है, वहां का चार्ज आसपास की पंचायत के ग्राम सेवक को दिया जाता है। जो अपनी पंचायत पर ध्यान नहीं दे पा रहे।

एक भी पद रिक्त नहीं रहेगा
राज्य के ग्रामीण विकास एवं पंचायत राज विभाग की आयुक्त मंजु राजपाल ने बुधवार को राज्य की सभी जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारियों को आदेश दिया है कि सभी पद हर हाल में भरे जाये। एक भी पद रिक्त नहीं रहना चाहिए।

इन पदों पर भर्ती चार साल से नहीं

दरअसल, राज्य में ग्राम सेवकों को ग्राम विकास अधिकारी का दर्जा देते हुए वर्ष 2016 में भर्ती प्रक्रिया शुरू की गई थी, जो अब तक पूरी नहीं हुई। पिछले बजट में राज्य सरकार ने ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों के 2470 पदों पर भर्ती की घोषणा लेकिन अभी तक सरकार नियुक्ति के लिए विज्ञापन जारी नहीं कर पाई है। वहीं 1426 नई ग्राम पंचायतें बनने के साथ ही रिक्त पदों की संख्या 3896 में हो गई है। माना जा रहा है कि जल्द ही इन पदों को जोड़कर ही नई भर्तियां घोषित होगी।

इनका कहना है

सरकार को नई ग्राम पंचायतों व पुरानी ग्राम पंचायतों के रिक्त पदों को जोड़कर एक साथ भर्ती करनी चाहिए। हर साल समय पर भर्ती होने पर ही ग्राम पंचायतों का संचालन सही तरीके से हो सकता है। बिना ग्राम विकास अधिकारी सरपंच कोई काम नहीं कर पाता। ऐसी पंचायतों का औचित्य ही नहीं है। हर विकास कार्य के लिए अधिकृत तौर पर ग्राम विकास अधिकारी ही सक्षम है।

-सोहनलाल डारा, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष
राजस्थान अतिरिक्त एवं सहायक विकास अधिकारी संघ, राजस्थान

