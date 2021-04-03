पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नोखा चुनाव में गड़बड़झाला ?:नोखा पालिका अध्यक्ष के दावेदारों की दो सूचियों के बाद लगे गड़बड़ी के आरोप, विधायक बिहारी ने संभाला मोर्चा

बीकानेर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नोखा में निर्वाचन अधिकारी से मिलने पहुंचे विधायक बिहारी बिश्नोई व भाजपा कार्यकर्ता। फोटो : राजेश अग्रवाल - Dainik Bhaskar
नोखा में निर्वाचन अधिकारी से मिलने पहुंचे विधायक बिहारी बिश्नोई व भाजपा कार्यकर्ता। फोटो : राजेश अग्रवाल

बीकानेर की नोखा नगर पालिका में अध्यक्ष पद के प्रत्याशियों की दो अलग अलग सूची जारी करने पर बखेड़ा हो गया है। पालिकाध्यक्ष के दावेदारों की दोनों सूचियां खुद जिला प्रशासन ने जारी की थी, लेकिन अब अधिकारियों का कहना है कि एक ही सूची जारी की है। स्वयं सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क विभाग के अधिकारी भी स्वीकार करते हैं कि उनके पास पहले एक सूची आई और बाद में संशोधित सूची आई।

दरअसल, निर्वाचन अधिकारी सीता शर्मा के हस्ताक्षर से एक सूची सूचना एवं जनसम्पर्क विभाग ने अपने ऑफिसियल व्हाट्सअप ग्रुप पर डाली गई थी। बुधवार को पहली रिपोर्ट शाम 7.59 पर दी गई, जिसमें नारायण झंवर को नेशनिलस्ट कांग्रेस पार्टी से, श्रीनिवास झंवर को भाजपा से और नारायण राम व महेंद्र कुमार को निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी बताया गया। इसके बाद रात 8.43 पर जारी दूसरी सूची में नारायण झंवर को नेशनलिस्ट कांग्रेस पार्टी से, श्रीनिवास झंवर को भाजपा से और सुनील झंवर को निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी बताया गया। पहली सूची के दोनों निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों के पर्चे खारिज कर दिया गया, जबकि सुनील झंवर का नाम जोड़ दिया गया।

गुरुवार को भाजपा विधायक बिहारीलाल बिश्नोई अपने समर्थकों के साथ निर्वाचन अधिकारी से मिलने पहुंचे। उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि कांग्रेस सरकार के इशारे पर प्रत्याशियों के नाम में फेरबदल किया गया है। नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की वीडियो रिकार्डिंग भी भाजपा नेताओं ने मांगी लेकिन नहीं दी गई।

निर्वाचन आयोग तक शिकायत

विधायक बिहारी बिश्नोई ने कहा है कि चुनाव प्रक्रिया पूरी तरह से संदिग्ध है। इस संबंध में जिला कलक्टर व निर्वाचन आयोग को शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई है। चुनाव में लापरवाही करने वाले कार्मिकों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए।

अब तीन प्रत्याशी, तीनों झंवर

नोखा पालिका में अध्यक्ष पद पर अब तीन सदस्य रह गए हैं। यह तीनों एक ही परिवार से हैं, हालांकि राजनीतिक सोच तीनों की अलग अलग है। नारायण झंवर एनसीपी से दावेदार है, वहीं श्रीनिवास झंवर भाजपा से हैं। दोनों चाचा-भतीजा है, नारायण झंवर के ही भाई सुनील झंवर निर्दलीय मैदान में है।

