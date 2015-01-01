पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:पांच राज्यों से ऑनलाइन जुड़ेंगे पूर्व विद्यार्थी, ई-पब्लिकेशन का विमोचन होगा

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • गृह विज्ञान काॅलेज के पूर्व स्टूडेंट्स का पहला वर्चुअल स्नेह मिलन आज

गृह विज्ञान महाविद्यालय के पहले और दूसरे बैच (वर्ष 1989 एवं 1990) के पूर्व विद्यार्थियों का पहला वर्चुअल स्नेह मिलन (एल्यूमिनाई मीट) मंगलवार को होगा। इसमें राजस्थान, उत्तरप्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, मध्यप्रदेश और नई दिल्ली में रहने वाले पूर्व विद्यार्थी ऑनलाइन जुड़ेंगे। गृह विज्ञान महाविद्यालय की अधिष्ठाता डाॅ. विमला डुंकवाल ने बताया कि पहले वर्चुअल स्नेह मिलन समारोह के दौरान लगभग 30 वर्ष पूर्व यहां पढ़ चुके विद्यार्थियों को एक बार फिर एक-दूसरे के बारे में जानने का मौका मिलेगा।

कार्यक्रम के दौरान पूर्व विद्यार्थी अपने अनुभव भी साझा करेंगे। कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत सुबह 10 बजे होगी। कुलपति प्रो.आरपी सिंह मुख्य अतिथि होंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि कार्यक्रम के लिए विशेष ‘उपरना’ तथा महाविद्यालय से संबंधित स्मृति चिह्न भी तैयार करवाए गए हैं। ये सभी पूर्व विद्यार्थियों को कुरियर से भिजवाए गए हैं। इस दौरान महाविद्यालय की विकास यात्रा से जुड़ी फिल्म भी दिखाई जाएगी और ई-पब्लिकेशन का विमोचन होगा। उन्होंने बताया कि महाविद्यालय के पूर्व अधिष्ठाता एवं प्राध्यापक भी समारोह से जुड़ेंगे। सोमवार को इसकी तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप दिया गया।

विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में नाम बना चुके हैं पूर्व विद्यार्थी
महाविद्यालय के पहले दो बैच के पूर्व विद्यार्थी विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में परचम फहरा रहे हैं। डाॅ. डुंकवाल ने बताया कि 1989 बैच की दर्शन पंवार, स्टेशनरी ग्रुप ‘कंगारू’ में कार्यरत हैं। तथा वर्ष 1996 से लगातार एक्सपोर्ट एक्सीलेंस अवार्ड प्राप्त कर रही हैं। वहीं 17 देशों में कार्यरत ‘लर्निंग पिटारा’ ग्रुप की कोआर्डिनेशन मधु जैन भी महाविद्यालय की पूर्व छात्रा रही है। कई विद्यार्थी शिक्षा, चिकित्सा, बीमा आदि क्षेत्रों में कार्यरत हैं।

