नकली नोटों के गिरोह का खुलासा:एक एक्यूप्रेशर डाॅक्टर, 2 फाेटाेग्राफर, रंगीन प्रिंटर से छापते थे नकली नाेट

बीकानेर13 मिनट पहले
  • बुधवार को तीनाें आराेपियाें काे पांच दिन के पीसी रिमांड पर लिया है
  • 17 एमडी तीराहे पर उक्त तीनों आरोपियों को एक लाख 35 हजार रुपए मूल्य के नकली नोटों सहित गिरफ्तार किया था

बीएसएफ तथा पुलिस की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में नकली नोटों सहित गिरफ्तार आरोपियों में से एक एक्यूप्रेशर डाॅक्टरी करता है और दाे फाेटाे स्टूडियाे की दुकान पर काम करते हैं। इन लाेगाें ने फाेटाे स्टूडियाे की दुकान पर रंगीन प्रिंटर से लैपटाॅप और यूट्यूब की मदद से नकली नाेट छापने का काम शुरू कर रखा था।

बुधवार को तीनाें आराेपियाें काे पांच दिन के पीसी रिमांड पर लिया है। घड़साना थानाप्रभारी धर्मपाल सिंह शेखावत ने बताया कि नकली नोटों सहित गिरफ्तार रावला तहसील के दाे पीएसडी निवासी सतपाल सिंह पुत्र सुखदेवसिंह एक्यूप्रेशर पद्दति से लाेगाें का इलाज करने का काम करता है।

घड़साना तहसील के गांव पांच डीडी निवासी रणजीत सिंह उर्फ राजू व प्रगट सिंह उर्फ प्रिंस पुत्र सुखदेव सिंह नई मंडी घड़साना में बस स्टैंड के निकट फाेटाे स्टूडियाे की दुकान करते हैं। इन तीनाें आराेपियाें में से दाे सगे भाई हैं और तीसरा इनका दाेस्त है।

ये लाेग फाेटाे स्टूडियाे की दुकान पर ही रात के समय लैपटाॅप और रंगीन प्रिंटर से यू ट्यूब की मदद से नकली नाेट छाप लेते थे। हालांकि आराेपियाें द्वारा दी गई जानकारियाें की तस्दीक और बरामदगी के लिए श्रीगंगानगर स्थित विशेष न्यायालय में पेशकर पांच दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है।

थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि इस दौरान आरोपियों के कब्जे से नोट छापने वाली मशीन या अन्य उपकरण बरामद किए जाएंगे। वहीं, इस गोरखधंधे में आरोपियों के साथ अन्य लोगों की भूमिका का पता लगाया जाएगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि मंगलवार को पुलिस तथा बीएसएफ की संयुक्त कार्रवाई में सखी रोड स्थित 17 एमडी तीराहे पर उक्त तीनों आरोपियों को एक लाख 35 हजार रुपए मूल्य के नकली नोटों सहित गिरफ्तार किया था।

