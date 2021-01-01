पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तबादलों से बिगड़े हाल:स्कूल खुलते ही तबादलों और प्रमोशन ने बिगाड़ी पढ़ाई की लय, सैकड़ों लेक्चरर और हेडमास्टर का ट्रांसफर

बीकानेरएक घंटा पहले
  • 15 मई से होने हैं राज्य में आरबीएसई बोर्ड एग्जाम

करीब 10 महीने बाद राजस्थान में सरकारी स्कूल शुरू ही हुए थे कि शिक्षा विभाग ने ट्रांसफर और पदोन्नति के साथ पोस्टिंग का सिलसिला शुरू कर दिया। परिणाम ये रहा कि राज्य के लाखों स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई फिर से बाधित हो गई है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशालय ने मंगलवार रात से मध्य रात्रि तक अपनी वेबसाइट पर तबादलों की सूची जारी कर दी। साथ ही लेक्चरर और हेडमास्टर स्तर के सैकड़ों शिक्षा अधिकारियों के प्रमोशन के साथ उनके कार्य स्थल बदल दिए हैं। ऐसे में एक तरफ ट्रांसफर और दूसरी तरफ प्रमोशन से बड़ी संख्या में सरकारी स्कूलों की पढ़ाई चौपट हो गई।

सभी को 15 दिन के भीतर कार्यभार ग्रहण करने के आदेश दिए गए हैं। जो लेक्चरर और हेडमास्टर अपनी पसन्द की जगह आये हैं, वो तो बुधवार को ही कार्यभार संभाल लेंगे, लेकिन जिन्हें पसन्द की जगह नहीं मिली है, वो अगले 15 तक नहीं जायेंगे। बड़ी संख्या में लेक्चरर तबादला स्थगित करवाने के लिए इधर-उधर जायेंगे, तो कुछ ट्रिब्यूनल में वाद दायर करेंगे। कुल मिलाकर अगले एक महीने तक अधिकांश सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ाई पूरी तरह प्रभावित होगी। खासकर 11वीं व 12वीं कक्षा की पढ़ाई नहीं हो सकेगी।

इन सब्जेक्टस के लेक्चरर का ट्रांसफर

शिक्षा विभाग ने ट्रांसफर में तो सभी विषयों के लेक्चरर को शामिल किया है, लेकिन प्रमोशन चुनिंदा विषयों के लेक्चरर का किया गया है। मंगलवार रात जारी आदेश में हिस्ट्री, कॉमर्स, सोशियोलॉजी, उर्दू, हिन्दी, इंग्लिश, इकॉनोमिक्स सहित अन्य विषयों के लेक्चरर के तबादले हुए हैं। प्रधानाध्यापकों के साथ ही अनेक विषयों के लेक्चरर की पदोन्नति हुई है। इस पदोन्नति के साथ भी कार्य स्थल बदल दिया गया है।

15 मई से हैं एग्जाम

सरकारी व गैर सरकारी स्कूलों के बोर्ड एग्जाम 15 मई से होने जा रहे हैं। ऐसे में बच्चों के पास करीब साढ़े चार महीने का ही समय अब शेष है। इस बीच तबादलों से 15-20 दिन का समय भी बर्बाद होता है तो स्टूडेंट्स को भारी नुकसान हो सकता है।

