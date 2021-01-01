पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Bikaner
  Asked For Money To Get The Patient Admitted In The Medicine Ward From Private Lab; Limited Action Till The Inquiry Committee

विवादों का पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल:मेडिसिन वार्ड में भर्ती मरीज की जांच प्राइवेट लैब से करवाने के पैसे मांगे; जांच कमेटी तक सिमटी कार्रवाई

बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दलालों और लपकों की शिकायत आती है कई बार

पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल में एक बार फिर भर्ती रोगियों की जांच उनकी मर्जी के बगैर बाहर की निजी लैब से करवाने और पैसे वसूलने का मामला सामने आया है। इसमें डॉक्टर्स-स्टाफ की कितनी मिलीभगत है, यह जांचने के लिए सुपरिटेंडेंट ने जांच कमेटी बनाई है।

हॉस्पिटल के एफ वार्ड में भर्ती रोगी के जांच सैंपल लेने और इसके पैसे मांगने पर यह मामला गरमाया। रोगी के परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि हमनें प्राइवेट लैब से जांच के लिए कहा ही नहीं था। सैंपल लेने वाला टेक्नीशियन हॉस्पिटल का है या प्राइवेट लैब का। यह जांच वार्ड में मौजूद डॉक्टर के कहने से हो रही थी या टैक्नीशियन सहित अन्य स्टाफ का जुड़ाव। ऐसे सवालों के जवाब जानने और दोषी पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए सुपरिटेंडेंट डाॅ.परमेन्द्र सिरोही ने जांच कमेटी बनाई है।
एक वार्ड, तीन यूनिट
जिस एफ वार्ड का मामला है वहां तीन यूनिटों के रोगी भर्ती रहते हैं। ऐसे में भर्ती मरीज अलग यूनिट का है जबकि जिस रेजीडेंट का जिक्र जांच करवाने के लिए हो रहा है वह उस यूनिट में शामिल नहीं है। हॉस्पिटल की टीम इसकी भी जांच कर रही है।
हर वार्ड में पहुंचते हैं दलाल
पीबीएम हॉस्पिटल के लगभग हर वार्ड में प्राइवेट लैब के कमीशन एजेंट घूमने की जानकारी समय-समय पर आती रही है। ऐसे लपकों को पकड़ने के लिए कई अभियान चले हैं। कुछ दिन शांति के बाद ये फिर सक्रिय हो जाते हैं।

पहले भी ऐसे मामले आए, आदेश भी दिया : डाॅ.गुप्ता
मेडिसिन विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ.बीके गुप्ता कहते हैं, ऐसे मामले पहले भी सामने आए। वे 21 दिसंबर को जारी आदेश का जिक्र करते हुए कहा, इसमें साफ कहा गया है कि भर्ती मरीजों की जांच बाहर की लैब से नहीं करवाई जाएगी। कुछ जांचें जो यहां नहीं होती हैं, सिर्फ वही बाहर से करा सकते हैं। इसमें भी मरीज और उनके परिजनों की सहमति लेनी जरूरी है।

