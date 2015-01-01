पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्यौहार:दीपावली पर वायर और ट्रांसफार्मर के आसपास दीपक रखने से बचें

बीकानेर5 घंटे पहले
दीपावली उत्साह, उमंग व खुशियों का त्यौहार है। दीपावली की खुशियों में कोई खलल नहीं पड़े, इसके लिए विद्युत संबंधी कई सावधानियां बरतने की जरूरत है। दीपावली से पूर्व लोग इन दिनों घरों की साफ सफाई व पुताई आदि में लगे हुए हैं।

बीकेईएसएल के सीओओ शान्तनु भट्टाचार्य ने बताया कि घरों की सफाई व पुताई के दौरान घरों के आसपास से गुजर रही विद्युत लाइनों व आसपास लगे ट्रांसफार्मरों से पर्याप्त दूरी बनाएं रखें। लकड़ी आदि किसी भी वस्तु से विद्युत तारों को दूर करने की कोशिश नहीं करें यह घातक हो सकता है। पटाखे कभी भी विद्युत लाइनों व ट्रांसफार्मरों के नीचे नहीं चलाएं। उन्होंने पटाखों के सम्बंध में राज्य सरकार के निर्देशों की पालना करने की अपील की।
विद्युत सज्जा के दौरान रखें ये सावधानियां
विद्युत सज्जा के लिए झालर व सीरिज आदि लगाते समय घरों के बाहर से निकल रही विद्युत लाइनों से पर्याप्त दूरी बनाएं रखें। -विद्युत लाइनो पर आंकड़े डालकर विद्युत सजावट नहीं करें, ऐसा करने के प्रयास में करंट लग सकता है। अपने अधिकृत विद्युत कनेक्शन से ही सुरक्षित रूप से विहात सजावट करें।

बिजली चोरी कर विद्युत सज्जा की हुई पाए जाने पर विद्युत अधिनियम 2003 के तहत कार्रवाई हो सकती है। -मिठाई, मूर्तिया, साज-सज्जा, बर्तन व्यापारी, दीपावली पर्व से जुड़ी अन्य सामग्री के विक्रय के लिए लगाई जाने वाली अस्थाई दुकानों में प्रकाश व्यवस्था के लिए व्यापारी बंधु नियमानुसार अस्थाई कनेक्शन लेकर ही बिजली का उपयोग करें।

